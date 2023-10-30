Andy Cohen Reveals Which ‘Real Housewives’ Stars He Regrets Losing on the Show

Andy Cohen has made it clear in the past that there are some “Real Housewives” he prefers over others and on October 25, he revealed which Housewives star he was sad to see leave the franchise.

During an episode of Cohen’s SiriusXM radio show “Andy Cohen Live” with his guest, author Danny Pellegrino, the latter asked, “Is there anyone you regret getting rid of or that you think the network maybe should have stuck with?” Cohen gave the question some thought and told him, “I’m trying to think.”

Pellegrino offered up former “Real Housewives of Atlanta” star Claudia Jordan as an option and the “Watch What Happens Live” host replied, “Well, I think that Claudia Jordan got an unfair — I’ve said this before — because we brought her in. She kind of moved to Atlanta for the show, which never works, and then she, we brought her in as a friend, and then during production, we bumped her up, so I just think we didn’t give her the best chances for success. It was not on her. Yeah.”

Pellegrino said he’d like to see Jordan return to the Housewives world, potentially on an “Ultimate Girls Trip” season, and Cohen agreed. He then added that he was disappointed when Tinsley Mortimer left “The Real Housewives of New York City.” “I was bummed that Tinsley left,” he admitted.

Tinsley Mortimer Appeared on RHONY for a Few Seasons Before Leaving the Show in 2020 to Move to Chicago

Mortimer joined RHONY for the franchise’s 9th season, which premiered in 2017, and appeared on the show until the end of the 12th season. She announced her exit in June 2020, explaining that she was moving to Chicago to marry her then-fiancé, Scott Kluth.

“Thank you from the bottom of my heart to all my fans and friends who supported me and are happy for my fairy tale ending. Without #RHONY, I would never have met my prince charming, Scott. Being a Housewife 🍎 was such a fun experience, and I thank @bravoandy and all the wonderful people at Shed Media and @bravotv,” she wrote on Instagram. The couple ended their engagement in 2021.

Mortimer, a socialite and reality TV personality known for appearing in The CW’s “High Society,” notably feuded with Dorinda Medley during her time on RHONY.

Andy Cohen Previously Name-Dropped Some ‘Real Housewives’ Stars That He Really Enjoys & Has Respect For

Cohen has given some hints in the past about his favorite Housewives to work with and while he hasn’t outright named favorites, he has named ones who he has “great respect for.”

In an April 2022 feature by The Hollywood Reporter, the longtime Bravo executive producer said the dynamic between him and the “Real Housewives” was “unusual.” He added that the women he’d worked with the longest were the ones that he had the “deepest relationships” with. “It’s wild to me, the amount of time that I’ve known Luann de Lesseps, Teresa Giudice and Kandi Burruss,” he added. “Those are people that I consider colleagues. I have great respect for them.”

In 2015, Sonja Morgan sat with Cohen on “Watch What Happens Live” and asked him who his favorite “Real Housewife” was out of all the franchises. Cohen said he couldn’t answer that question but then named “Real Housewives of Orange County” star Vicki Gunvalson as one of his favorites. “I will say this, one of my favorites is Vicky because she was the first one and so, you’ll always have a special connection to your first,” he shared.

