Former RHOBH Star Mistakenly Fights With Fake Twitter Account

Two stars from “The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills” have been let go from the show, but their drama is still going strong.

On April 15, 2024, Crystal Kung Minkoff announced she is leaving the Bravo reality show after three seasons. In an Instagram video, Minkoff shared the “bittersweet” news that she wasn’t asked back. An insider told The Daily Mail that RHOBH producers “appreciate [Minkoff’s] contributions to the show, and the parting is not ugly, but it just is time to move on.”

The news came weeks after season 13 cast member Annemarie Wiley announced she was not asked back for RHOBH season 14.

But the exits of the two RHOBH stars have sparked unexpected online drama, some of it due to a parody account.

Here’s what you need to know:

Annemarie Wiley Seemingly Clapped Back at a ‘Fake’ Crystal Kung Minkoff Twitter Handle

Shortly after Minkoff posted her exit announcement, Wiley posted a cryptic comment on her Instagram story: “Idc how good you play victim that karma gone still tear your [expletive] up,”

Many fans felt the comment was a dig at Minkoff.

Soon after, a post aimed at Wiley’s husband was posted on a parody account on X. In a screenshot shared by the @AllAboutTRH Instagram page, the account, which featured Minkoff’s photo and a variation of her name, called out Wiley’s husband Marcellus as “transphobic” and referenced allegations about his past.

Annemarie Wiley seemingly thought the comment came from Minkoff herself. In an angry response on X, she defended her husband, who is a former NFL star. She then tore into Minkoff’s husband, “Lion King” co-director Rob Minkoff.

“False allegations against athletes are easy. Anyone with actual money knows that,” Wiley wrote. “You worry about YOUR husband, The LYING King, and your brother for that matter!”

Wiley also alleged there was a video of Minkoff making a racial slur. “Fake woke RACIST. #bringit #rhobh,” she wrote.

Several fans chimed in to tell Wiley that she was arguing with a fake account.

“If you’re saying this because of the ‘Worry about your transphobic …. Husband’ tweet that was replied to your ‘karma’ post… that wasn’t from Crystal. It was from a parody (or fan) account with her name,” came a comment from @ByeWigHelloDrama.

Others begged Wiley to take her post down. “Annemarie, please take this down. The real Crystal did not come for you!“ one fan wrote.

“You still have time to delete this love,” another wrote, before telling Wiley to “just move forward.”

As of this writing, Wiley’s post is still up and Minkoff has not commented on it. Minkoff hasn’t posted on her real Twitter account since 2022.

Crystal & Annemarie Butted Heads on RHOBH Season 13

It’s no secret that Wiley and Minkoff didn’t get along on RHOBH season 13. Their beef started when Minkoff accused Wiley of misrepresenting herself as an anesthesiologist when she is actually a nurse anesthetist. Wiley claimed she was always truthful about her occupation in the medical field and accused Minkoff of being jealous because she never got to go to medical school.

In a February 2024 interview with E! News, Minkoff responded to Wiley’s comments. “I just think this is who she is,” Minkoff said. “That she sort of blurs the line that I’m jealous because I was very clear I wanted to go to medical school to become a surgeon and she went to nursing school. So that’s sort of that’s who she is. And no, no one’s jealous of Annemarie’s life.”

Amid Wiley’s exit from RHOBH after just one season, a report from The Daily Mail alleged that she was cut from the Bravo reality show because her political views greatly clashed with her co-stars, mainly Minkoff. A source claimed that the other cast members were “disgusted” by Wiley’s alleged support of Donald Trump and her “views on transgender athletes.”

Wiley’s husband posted a response on the X app, in which he targeted Minkoff. “Crystal knows damn well my wife is not a Trump supporter. But, even if she was, who the hell are YOU to politically police her?” Marcellus Wiley wrote. “Crystal …doubles down on dumb by implying to my wife who she has to vote for since she’s Black! #CrystalBiden.”

Marcellus Wiley also said he was “glad” his wife was no longer on the Bravo reality show. “It’s impossible to truly know how FAKE you have to be to actually be a REAL Housewife✌🏿,” he wrote in March.