Former RHOBH Star’s Husband Speaks Out on Her Departure: ‘She Was a Horrible Fit’

Annemarie Wiley‘s husband Marcellus broke his silence on her firing from “The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills” after just one season.

The nurse anesthetist confirmed her exit via an Instagram post in March 2024. “I just got word…that I will not be returning to ‘The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills.’ To say I am disappointed is an understatement,” Annemarie shared. She also noted that she “never auditioned for this show” and was instead invited to join the cast.

Annemarie Wiley did not reveal the reason she was not asked back to RHOBH. But on March 26, 2024, a report from The Daily Mail alleged that she was cut from the Bravo reality show due to her polarizing political views that clashed with her co-stars. The outlet quoted an insider who claimed that the other cast members were “disgusted” by Annemarie’s “staunch support of Donald Trump, commitment to Team MAGA and views on transgender athletes.” The source alleged that Crystal Kung-Minkoff was most put off by Annemarie Wiley’s right-wing political views.

Annemarie Wiley’s husband set the record straight in a fiery social media post.

Marcellus Wiley Called Out the RHOBH Cast

Annemarie’s husband Marcellus immediately shut down the story—and called out some of his wife’s former co-stars in the process. In a lengthy post on the X app, the former NFL star called out Minkoff and Garcelle Beauvais.

“Crystal knows damn well my wife is not a Trump supporter. But, even if she was, who the hell are YOU to politically police her?” Marcellus Wiley wrote. “Crystal …doubles down on dumb by implying to my wife who she has to vote for since she’s Black! #CrystalBiden.”

Marcellus also slammed Beauvais before calling the whole show “fake.” “Garcelle puts the CON in confused,” he wrote. “Acts pro-black, but stays hating on black women in a desperate attempt to stay ‘Fancy’ on a show with No Blacks!”

“Let’s be real…my wife wasn’t good on Housewives,” Marcellus continued. “Personally, I’m glad she’s off the show, she was a horrible fit. We all saw it, and it was obvious why. It’s impossible to truly know how FAKE you have to be to actually be a REAL Housewife✌🏿.”

Heavy has reached out to a rep for Annemarie Wiley for comment on her exit from “The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills.”

Annemarie Wiley’s Co-Stars Reacted to Her Exit From RHOBH

The Daily Mail report alleged that some of Annemarie Wiley’s biggest blowups with her co-stars were cut from the show to steer the storylines away from politics.

The source explained, “The [RHOBH] cast feels as though if producers aren’t going to let the audience see the real Annemarie, there’s no need to keep her on the show. They don’t want to work with someone with such off-putting personal and political views if it’s not going to be shown on camera.”

Annemarie’s cast members have not mentioned politics when addressing her departure.

During a March 26, 2024 fan Q&A on Amazon Live, OG star Kyle Richards spoke about her co-star’s sudden exit. Richards said she felt “bad” that Annemarie didn’t get to show her true self on the show. “She didn’t get to show all aspects of her life in one season,” Richards said. “I feel bad. She’s great and she has a great family.”

And Dorit Kemsley told Radar Online she feels “sad” for Annemarie Wiley. “I feel for her,” Kemsley said. “I’m sad for her.” She also said her former co-star will go on to do “great things.”

