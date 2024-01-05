New RHOBH Star Reacts to Nicole Martin’s Comments About Her

Annemarie Wiley was hurt by “The Real Housewives of Miami” star Dr. Nicole Martin‘s criticism of the “Real Housewives of Beverly Hills” newbie’s comments about Sutton Stracke‘s medical problems, Wiley admitted on January 4, 2024.

“I was really very hurt by Dr. Nicole doing that,” she told Page Six’s “Virtual Reali-Tea” podcast hosts. “As a colleague in anesthesia practice, she knows my training, she knows my skillset, she knows my knowledge base. Why wouldn’t you offer that professional courtesy and reach out to me and kind of ask, ‘Oh, I wasn’t really comfortable with that. Why were you doing that?’”

Wiley, a nurse anesthetist, said she reached out to Martin, an anesthesiologist, after Martin criticized her on Instagram. “She didn’t respond to it, which shows me that this wasn’t so much about clarifying anything for anyone,” Wiley explained. “It was really, unfortunately, about trying to capitalize off of the ‘Beverly Hills’ show and I guess this is what the kids call clout-chasing, right? You’re just trying to capitalize on the moment for likes and whatever it is.”

The RHOBH newbie also said she thought Martin’s comments were out of line because the RHOM star should have known that Wiley’s comments weren’t the full picture. “If she actually was responding because she really cared, she would have reached out to me,” Wiley shared. The two women met at BravoCon in November 2023 and appeared on a medical panel together.

“I thought she was really nice, I thought she was really classy,” Wiley told the publication about her first impressions of Martin. “She didn’t come across as the kind of person that would do that. So … I think it was really sad.”

Dr. Nicole Martin Criticized Annemarie Wiley in December 2023 & Spoke of Medical ‘Gaslighting’

Martin called out Wiley for her comments about Stracke’s medical issues during RHOBH’s 13th season. In an Instagram video posted on December 22, Martin argued, “It does not matter where you fall on the spectrum — all the way from being a tech to being a doctor. You joined the profession to be an advocate for patients, and as such, it is not our place to belittle, question or demean a patient’s symptoms or diagnosis.”

“We are there to facilitate and help the patient through the medical process, and it was just very uncomfortable and cringy to watch Annemarie belittle Sutton’s symptoms in such a way,” she added.

The RHOM fan-favorite captioned her video saying it was a case of “gaslighting.” She wrote, “Gaslighting can happen in medicine too. Medical gaslighting occurs when a medical professional dismisses or downplays a patient’s physical symptoms or attributes them to something else, like a psychological condition. Numerous factors can contribute to this behavior, but ultimately the patient is impacted so let’s do better.”

Stracke commented on Martin’s video with some heart emojis.

Annemarie Wiley Commented About Sutton Stracke’s Claims About Her Narrow Esophagus

The drama with Stracke and Wiley began during RHOBH’s 13th season, when Wiley questioned Stracke over her claim that she had a narrow esophagus which made it harder for her to eat.

In a confessional interview, Wiley said that “as a nurse anesthetist,” she found that Stracke’s comments didn’t make sense to her. To Stracke’s face, she said that a narrow esophagus was a “symptom” of a condition rather than an actual medical diagnosis. “If you have a stricture in your esophagus, all you do is chew your food more,” she told her. “If you really have a problem, you go get treatment for that.”

Many fans criticized Wiley over her comments to Stracke. While speaking with Page Six, she apologized to offended viewers. She explained that her remarks were “facetious,” then added that she’d learned her lesson. “As a [medical] professional on this platform, I now understand that I’m not going to be given the same kind of … leeway to be nonsensical like some of the other ladies will be with some things,” she said.

