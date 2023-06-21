‘Real Housewife’ Star Comments on Report of Clash With Co-Star

The 6th season of “The Real Housewives of Miami” is currently in production and one of the stars reportedly returning, Dr. Nicole Martin, commented on rumors of some of the drama that went down during filming.

On June 18, the Instagram account The Real Housewives Zone posted the rumor that Larsa Pippen threw a drink at Martin during filming. “Tensions have boiled over during filming of The Real Housewives of Miami Season 6,” the account wrote. “A source close to production is reporting that Larsa Pippen was escorted out of a group event after ‘acting in a disruptive manner.’ Pippen allegedly threw her drink at her castmate Dr. Nicole Martin after a heated argument.”

Martin commented on the Instagram post and wrote, “Someone got baptized, but it wasn’t me 😂.” Martin appeared to hint that someone else was the one who got covered in a drink but didn’t give more details about it, although her co-star Adriana de Moura gave some more insight. The Instagram account Marteanis With Eddy posted a screenshot of Martin’s comment and asked in the caption, “So who got the drink all over them??” De Moura replied, “It was me 🤨.”

Dr. Nicole Martin & Larsa Pippen Have Clashed on RHOM on Several Occasions in the Past 2 Seasons

The report that Pippen and Martin are feuding will likely come as no surprise to RHOM fans as the two ladies have had their fair share of clashes in the past. Dr. Nicole Martin, who joined the cast in season 4, and returning OG star Pippen were at odds with each other during season 4 and at the reunion.

One notable instance saw Pippen make a shady comment about Martin having a child out of wedlock and Martin later said that it was a “really hard” comment for her to “get over.” The anesthesiologist told Page Six, “That was a really hard one for me to get over. [My son] Greyson’s the love of my life and for anyone to question his validity or, like, the circumstances under which he was created, to me, was really hurtful.” Martin shares her son, Greyson, with her fiancé Anthony Lopez.

During season 5, the rift between Martin and Pippen continued to grow as Pippen accused Martin of having slept her way through “the whole hospital,” which Dr. Nicole said was a “slanderous” accusation. Martin then uninvited Pippen from her engagement party by sending her a mirror with a poem that said, “Mirror mirror on the wall, who is the fakest one of all. Take a good look I see who you are, do you? See yourself uninvited to our engagement party.”

The Same Cast as Season 5 of RHOM Is Reported to Be Returning for Season 6, Which Will Air on Bravo

RHOM has seen a lot of success since the show was revived for season 4 in 2020, and after its 4th and 5th seasons aired on Peacock, the upcoming 6th season will premiere on Bravo first. According to Deadline, Martin and Pippen will both be back, along with the whole season 5 cast: Guerdy Abraira, Julia Lemigova, Lisa Hochstein and Alexia Nepola as main cast members, and Marysol Patton, Kiki Barth and De Moura appearing as friends.

The “Real Housewives of Miami” first aired three seasons between 2011 and 2013, but was followed by a 10-year hiatus. Several of its OG stars returned for season 4, including Patton, Nepola and Pippen, and they were joined by newbies such as Martin and Abraira. As seasons 4 and 5 aired, however, it became apparent that there was a bit of a divide between the OG cast members and the new stars.

