Fired RHOBH Star Says Her Real Life Wasn’t Shown on TV

Annemarie Wiley says fans saw little of her real life when she was on “The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills.”

Nearly two months after she was fired from the show after just one season, the nurse anesthetist says Bravo didn’t give her a fair shot.

Speaking with People magazine in an April 2024 interview, Wiley addressed the difficult RHOBH season that barely showed her life at home or work and instead gave her a “villain” edit.

“I think they just, for whatever reason, wanted to just make it a one-dimensional storyline and didn’t want to show me,” she said. “I can’t answer why they didn’t want to show my life. But you live and learn, and you take everything, and you turn it into a positive, and you do better with your next opportunity.”

Wiley’s comments came weeks after her husband Marcellus posted on the X app to admit he is glad she is no longer on the Bravo reality show. “Let’s be real…my wife wasn’t good on Housewives,” the former NFL player wrote. “Personally, I’m glad she’s off the show, she was a horrible fit. We all saw it, and it was obvious why. It’s impossible to truly know how FAKE you have to be to actually be a REAL Housewife✌🏿.”

Annemarie Wiley’s Season on RHOBH Focused on Her Butting Heads With 2 Co-Stars Over Medical Issues

Wiley works as a certified registered nurse anesthetist (CRNA). During her lone RHOBH season, she was criticized for repeatedly talking about her job on camera. Co-star Crystal Kung Minkoff alleged that Wiley referred to herself as an “anesthesiologist” and not a “nurse anesthetist.”

Wiley was also slammed for offering unsolicited medical advice to co-star Sutton Stracke regarding her esophageal issues and the medication she took. Stracke called out Wiley to say she was under the care of a certified gastroenterologist and didn’t need her advice.

Things went so far that in January 2024, an Instagram post shared by The American Society of Anesthesiologists (ASA) appeared to took aim at Wiley’s representation of her career while filming RHOBH. The organization seemingly accused her of “title misappropriation.”

With such a focus on her job title and medical feud with Stracke, little attention was given to Wiley’s role as a wife, mother, athlete, and friend to Kyle Richards during her short run on RHOBH.

Annemarie Wiley Said She Had A Lot More Going On in Her Life During Filming Than Bravo Chose to Show

In a now-deleted Instagram post about her firing from RHOBH, Wiley said she was “disappointed” that fans didn’t get to see her real life on the show. She told People that the year she filmed RHOBH included a heartbreaking life event.

“There were a lot of really personal things that happened to me while we were filming that the viewers, unfortunately, didn’t get to see. Like my mom being diagnosed with stage four lung cancer and me battling my adoption trauma,” she told the outlet. According to her Bravo bio, Wiley was adopted as a baby and raised by her adoptive family in Canada.

“[I] wanted to be somebody that was really relatable to people,” Wiley added in the interview. “People didn’t get to see me. They didn’t get a sense of who I was at all. I didn’t have a personal story that was shown, so that was really unfortunate.”

During the RHOBH season 13 reunion, she revealed that she kept her mother’s health diagnosis to herself during filming. “At a certain point, I was like, ‘You know what? I just want to compartmentalize and not have to [share],” she admitted.

Wiley told BravoTV.com, that her mother, Ingrid Hanssens-Fast, passed away from cancer three months after RHOBH filming wrapped.

In June 2023, Wiley posted a tribute to her mother following her passing. “Thank you for ‘choosing’ me to be your middle daughter ❤️. I love you so much, Mommy,” she wrote.

