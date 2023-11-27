Ashley Darby Thinks Kyle Richards Should Be ‘True to Herself’

“Real Housewives of Potomac” star Ashley Darby offered “Real Housewives of Beverly Hills” personality Kyle Richards advice.

While speaking to Us Weekly in November 2023, Darby, who is separated from her estranged husband, Michael Darby, suggested she related to Richards. As fans are aware, Richards and her husband of 27 years, Mauricio Umansky, have also separated.

During the Us Weekly interview, Darby advised Richards to be her authentic self amid her separation.

“I think that ultimately Kyle will be more inspirational by being true to herself. And as cliche as it sounds — it sounds so cliche when I say it aloud, but I’m living it and I’m feeling it. And I’m inspired more when people are open and forthcoming,” said Darby.

She stated that she believes some members of the RHOP cast have not been honest about their personal lives.

“When I know that there are things going on behind closed doors that are not shown, and because I want to respect that, it makes me sad that I feel like they are not living who they truly are. It’s not very inspiring,” said the 35-year-old.

She also stated that she believes Richards “will make it through” her separation.

“I appreciate that she and Mauricio are not shying away from it,” continued Darby.

Ashley Darby Opened Up About Her Dating Life

While speaking to Us Weekly, Darby gave an update on her dating life. She stated that she had found “dating really hard” and noted that she has not been single since she was 22-years-old.

“The landscape is so different,” said the RHOP star.

Darby also referenced that she was briefly in a relationship with “Summer House” star Luke Gulbranson. She stated that she still holds Gulbranson in high regard, despite their breakup. The RHOP personality explained that “Luke actually showed [her] that there are really good men out there, who [she] could be with.”

“He’s a great guy,” said Darby.

Kyle Richards Addressed Rumors About Her Marriage

In a November 2023 episode of “Bravo’s Hot Mic” podcast, Richards noted that fans made theories about her marriage since she and her estranged husband confirmed their separation. She said she was frustrated that some fans believe she has exaggerate her relationship issues to increased RHOBH viewership.

“What human being would create a story like … this for ratings. Put their family through this?” said Richards. “That is one of the dumbest things I’ve maybe ever heard in these 13 years [on RHOBH]. I’m going to pretend that I’m separated and torture my children so that people tune in? I mean it’s just the dumbest thing I’ve ever heard.”

During an October 2023 interview on “Watch What Happens Live With Andy Cohen,” alongside former RHOBH star Teddi Mellencamp, Richards addressed rumors that she is romantically involved with country singer, Morgan Wade. She stated that her relationship with Wade is platonic.

“She is absolutely one of my best, best friends in the world. As well as Teddi. We are all very close,” said Richards.

She also theorized that fans believe Richards and Wade are in a relationship because the 28-year-old is heavily tattooed.

“Honestly, when I see these things, I’m like if she didn’t have all those tattoos, people would not say those things,” said the “Halloween Ends” actress.

New episodes of RHOBH air Wednesday on Bravo.