Ashley Darby Sparks Speculation Over Her Dating Life With Social Media Update

Ashley Darby and Luke Gulbranson sent the Bravoverse abuzz when they were first spotted together at BravoCon 2022 and fans have loved seeing photo and video updates of the two Bravo stars getting to know each other. However, there’s been a lot of speculation lately about the couple’s status as Darby recently removed her photo with Gulbranson from Instagram.

The photo removal came just a few days after Darby and Gulbranson became Instagram official, as reported by Bravo’s The Daily Dish, with Darby posting a photo of the two and writing, “The definition of a winter wonderland. I didn’t know I missed snow so much!” She thanked Gulbranson for showing her the beauty of Minnesota.

Darby’s “Real Housewives of Potomac” co-star Robyn Dixon asked her what everyone was wondering, “Ok so is this your boyfriend?” The question, which was unanswered by Darby, picked up thousands of likes.

However, on December 26, many people noticed that the photo was no longer on Darby’s Instagram, although the two Bravo stars still follow each other. Heavy reached out to Darby and Gulbranson for comment.

Fans Speculated That Ashley Darby & Luke Gulbranson Were No Longer Dating & Said It Must Be ‘Over’ Between the 2

Ashley has seemingly deleted or archived her post with Luke from her IG 👀 #RHOP pic.twitter.com/25rQm4LHJW — Queens of Bravo (@queensofbravo) December 26, 2022

The Queens of Bravo Twitter account posted a screenshot of the photo that was removed and wrote, “Ashley has seemingly deleted or archived her post with Luke from her IG.” Many people speculated about it and guessed that the two had stopped seeing each other. “Is the showmance over?” someone asked.

“I hope it’s not cause it’s over! I want that girl to have some fun with someone hot, let’s face it .. she deserves it!!” another added. Someone commented, “It must be over! Next!” Someone else said, “Either they’re done or it’s causing problems with Michael.” A thread dedicated to the subject was also created on Reddit with many people speculating that the budding romance was over.

Ashley Darby & Luke Gulbranson Met at BravoCon 2022 & Have Since Posted Photos & Videos of Themselves Spending Time Together in Washington D.C. & New York City

Gulbranson and Darby got tongues wagging when they were spotted together at BravoCon 2022 and Gulbranson later shared on “Watch What Happens Live With Andy Cohen” that he approached the RHOP star after he heard that she thought he was cute. Since meeting and spending time at BravoCon, Gulbranson said they regularly spoke on video calls and were getting to know each other.

After their first meeting, the “Summer House” star and Darby were spotted spending time together in Washington, D.C., first attending a hockey game and then a football game in early November. They were also seen getting drinks at a bar in the city.

In December, Darby appeared on Betches’ “Mention It All” podcast and said she’d met Gulbranson’s family and friends in Minnesota. She said she was missing her children but was having a great time and it was “really cool” to meet his loved ones.

