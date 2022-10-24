Bethenny Frankel Receives Mixed Feedback Over Video About Andy Cohen

Fans are calling out Bethenny Frankel after she shared a new TikTok in the wake of BravoCon 2022 teasing that she’d spoken to Andy Cohen about all the gossip from the event.

On October 18, after the multi-day BravoCon event in New York City, Frankel posted a short video to the social media platform with the caption, “SIPPIN SPILLED TEA…#bravocon #bravocon2022 #spillingtea #sippingtea #tea #whatsthetea #spillingthetea #andycohen #bravo.”

Frankel, who didn’t attend BravoCon, added the text over the video, “Me talking to Andy Cohen after BravoCon.” The clip was the former RHONY star lip-syncing, “Hey what you doing? You at work?” and “That’s crazy.”

Follow the Heavy on Bravolebrities Facebook page for the latest breaking news, rumors and content!

Bethenny Frankel Was Called Out by Many Fans on Social Media for Being ‘Thirsty’

Many of Frankel’s followers commented on the video that they thought it was very funny and they loved it, but a lot of other commenters said it made the Skinnygirl founder appear “thirsty.”

Someone created a thread on Reddit with the clip and slammed the former Bravo star: “Thirsthenny Frankel once again thirsting for attention and trying to insert herself into some Bravocon chatter since she wasn’t there and no one is talking about her.”

Someone else said Frankel was becoming “a parody of herself” while another said they were tired of seeing Frankel referencing her friendship with Cohen. “Doesn’t need housewives, references it every single day,” someone commented. “She’s taking the thirst crown from Jill [Zarin].” Several other commenters agreed that it seemed “thirsty.”

Andy Cohen & Bethenny Frankel Have Been Friends for a Long Time Now, With a Representative Sharing in 2021 That They Are ‘Super Close’

Frankel and Cohen have been friends for some time now, ever since Frankel appeared on several seasons of the hit Bravo show starting with its premiere back in 2008.

In early 2021, fans wondered whether something had gone down between the two as they noticed that they don’t follow each other on Instagram and reports began circulating that the pair was feuding over the “Real Housewives” tell-all book, “Not All Diamonds and Rosé.”

However, that speculation was shot down by Frankel’s rep. According to Page Six, the entrepreneur’s representative said that they hadn’t followed each other in a long time but that they are “super close friends.” Frankel “doesn’t follow a lot of her friends,” the source added. “She prefers to connect with them directly and not see what they’re up to over social media.”

The two have hung out several times since Frankel’s departure from RHONY and often posted pictures together on social media. In the summer of 2022, Frankel and Cohen reconnected in the Hamptons and posted a photo at the beach together on their Instagram Stories. Cohen shared the photo on his own profile and joked, “We truly mentioned it all…”

Frankel and Cohen have also discussed each other’s parenting styles, which Frankel has said are very similar. In response to Cohen saying that he tries to keep a more “laid back” approach to being a parent without sweating the small stuff, Frankel agreed. “You don’t sweat all the small stuff,” she shared, according to Bravo TV. “When it comes to parenting, I’m the same exact way.”

READ NEXT: Andy Cohen Calls ‘Nightmare’ Real Housewife a ‘Disaster’