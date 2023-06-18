Bethenny Frankel Gives Details on her ‘Parenting’ of Daughter Bryn

Bethenny Frankel’s daughter Bryn is now 13 years old and while parenting a teenage daughter might be difficult, the former “Real Housewives of New York City” star shared that she loves being a parent.

“We’re right ‘be-tween’ childhood and adulthood, where they think they know everything, but your job is to protect them from the world and themselves,” Frankel told Us Weekly. “I love parenting!”

She said the mother-daughter duo spends a lot of time creating traditions around the holidays. “We love rituals and creating memories with every holiday and season,” the Skinnygirl founder shared. “From vegetable picking to surfing to wakeboarding and snowboarding, we do a lot together.” In fact, Frankel has often posted photos and videos documenting the various activities they’ve done together.

Frankel revealed that her daughter is multi-faceted and has many passions in “science, arts and sports” and is also a talented lacrosse player. “Bryn is creative and free. I don’t want her to be like me,” she said. “I like her not [worrying] about a goal set.”

Bethenny Frankel’s Daughter Bryn Was Born on May 8, 2010

Frankel’s daughter was born on May 8, 2010. Her daughter’s father is Frankel’s ex-husband Jason Hoppy, and they broke up when Bryn was two years old.

The ex-couple often made headlines afterward over their bitter custody battle, and it wasn’t until 2020 that Frankel was awarded full custody of her daughter. Hoppy and Frankel’s divorce was finalized in 2021. The former RHONY star is now engaged to Paul Bernon.

“After having been awarded full legal custody of Bryn in 2020, she now has been awarded primary residential custody of Bryn as well,” Frankel’s rep told E! News in December 2021. “She is also no longer required to pay direct child support.”

Bethenny Frankel Has Opened Up About Motherhood in the Past & Paid Tribute to Her Daughter on Her 13th Birthday

Frankel has opened up about motherhood in the past and posted a touching tribute to her daughter on her 13th birthday, writing on Instagram, “I may work hard in business but there is nothing I take more seriously than being a mother to this sweet, beautiful baby girl of mine.”

“Every parent gushes, so I will try to restrain myself, but she is perfect,” she continued. “I can’t believe how loving, sweet, silly, natural, grounded and just all around good she is. She was born a nice girl and she has never strayed. She was blessed with as many gifts as I have flaws, and I am so grateful to go through this beautiful life with her.”

Frankel, who shared with Us Weekly that her daughter has watched some of the Housewives shows, said that being a mother comes first before any of her work. In 2019, she shared that she always puts family time first, making sure she can pick up and drop off her daughter at school, which means that she has to work extra hard the rest of her time. “I’m with her every moment that I can be with her, so then all of that work has to be jammed into such a small part,” she said.

