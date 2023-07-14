Bethenny Frankel Sounds Off on Kim Kardashian Dating Rumors

Bethenny Frankel has often sounded off on celebrity news and rumors on TikTok and on July 11, she turned her attention to the rumor that Tom Brady and Kim Kardashian were seen together at Michael Rubin’s Fourth of July party.

The “Real Housewives of New York City” star said in a short TikTok video that there was “zero chance” that the NFL legend and the reality star “end up together.” Frankel added, “I’m sure there’s a curiosity. He is the greatest football player of all time, and she is the greatest player of the fame game of all time. So much so that she was the student who outperformed her teacher, Paris Hilton, who I love.”

Frankel then pointed out that Brady’s ex-wife Gisele Bündchen was “relatively high-maintenance,” though “not at the Kim Kardashian level.” She added that Bündchen “really did lean in to his life, lean in to being a mom [and] moving to Massachusetts. She was a football player’s wife.” However, the RHONY alum said she couldn’t see Kardashian doing the same thing.

“I just think there can only be one peacock in a relationship,” she concluded. “Kim Kardashian will not be Tom Brady’s peacock. It’s just too much work.”

Tom Brady & Kim Kardashian Were Linked After Both Attending a 4th of July Party

The rumor of a potential romance between Brady and Kardashian began circulating in earnest after the celebrity gossip account Deux Moi posted a photo of the two celebs together at Rubin’s Fourth of July event. “I’ve been seeing some posts speculate whether or not Kim and Tom actually spent time together at the party and I wasn’t gonna send this initially bc it felt creepy but I do have a photo of them together lol,” the person sending in the tip wrote.

However, other sources said the interaction was blown out of proportion and claimed that Brady spoke with “different women” at the event and only spoke “briefly” with Kardashian, Page Six reported.

Neither Brady nor Kardashian have addressed the reports at this time.

Sonja Morgan Also Got Involved in the News Cycle as She Responded to Dave Portnoy’s Reaction to the Report

Another RHONY alum also found herself in the midst of the chatter surrounding the Kardashian/Brady report as Sonja Morgan was shaded by Dave Portnoy after shooting her shot with the Barstool Sports founder. It started when Portnoy sounded off on the rumor involving Brady and Kardashian and said Brady shouldn’t date Kardashian but should instead “go f*** her in a motel.”

Morgan commented on a news piece about Portnoy’s rant, writing, ““Awesome. Does that mean Dave will take me to a motel?” Portnoy replied by slamming Morgan, tweeting, “With all due respect….gross.” Morgan didn’t respond to Portnoy shooting her down but another Housewives star, “Real Housewives of Dubai” cast member Chanel Ayan, hit out at Portnoy for calling Morgan “gross.”

“He is gross Sonja is a catch and hot,” she commented. “He be lucky she even thinks of him. Be appreciative bro.”

