RHOBH Season 13 Wraps, Officially Down Another Key Player

The 13th season of “The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills” has officially wrapped. Full-time star Garcelle Beauvais shared such in a selfie that she posted on Instagram on May 22, 2023.

“That’s a wrap! SEASON 13,” Beauvais captioned the photo. The season filmed over the course of three-and-a-half months time, with Beauvais confirming that Bravo cameras had picked up in early March 2023.

“I think we’re gonna get back to old school Beverly Hills in terms of like glamor and fun, and you know, a little bit of a sisterhood if we can. Even though there’s gonna be drama. So I’m looking forward to it. We just started filming,” she told People magazine at the time.

Now that filming has finished, it’s confirmed that Kathy Hilton did not return for the season. Hilton was a late addition to season 12 as a “friend of” and many fans were hoping that she’d return to film with the cast for season 13, but that doesn’t appear to be the case.

Here’s what you need to know:

Season 13 of ‘The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills’ Will See the Return of Kim Richards & Denise Richards

The full-time cast of season 13 of “The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills” includes Beauvais, Erika Jayne, Kyle Richards, Crystal Kung Minkoff, Sutton Stracke, Dorit Kemsley, and newcomer, Annemarie Wiley.

In addition, some old faces will be featured in at least one episode, with Kyle Richards’ sister Kim Richards joining in a guest role alongside former full-time star, Denise Richards.

“It’s been fun. And you know, I’m a big fan of the show, so it was fun to go back and film a lot of stuff with them,” Denise Richards told Variety, confirming her return to the franchise. Denise Richards was a full-time star on the show during seasons 9 and 10.

“I took this time off and I wasn’t sure if I wanted to come back at all,” Kim Richards told Page Six in March 2023. “I think with everything that’s kind of gone on with my sisters and I’m thinking ‘I need to start getting out,’ I wanted to come in and see my sister and spend a little time with her,” she added.

Kathy Hilton, Lisa Rinna & Diana Jenkins Will Not Be on Season 13

Things will look a bit different in season 13 without Hilton, who has been a fan favorite for a few seasons now. However, she made it quite clear that she wouldn’t return to the franchise unless both Lisa Rinna and Erika Jayne were gone.

“I would only be willing to come back if the cast… if it was completely the same? Absolutely not,” she told TMZ after season 12. “I feel there are two bullies that intimidate a lot of the other girls. A couple [of the housewives] speak up but most of them… they’re not being their authentic self when they’re pushed up to the wall and they’re afraid of what those two bullies — because they’re capable of anything,” she added.

Although Rinna announced her departure from the show in January 2023, Erika Jayne is still part of the cast.

“This is the longest job I have held in my 35 year career and I am grateful to everyone at Bravo and all those involved in the series. It has been a fun eight-year run and I am excited for what is to come,” Rinna said in a statement to People magazine. She had been on the show in a full-time role since season 5.

Meanwhile, Diana Jenkins also left RHOBH ultimately deciding it was best for her family following news of her pregnancy.

READ NEXT: Popular ‘Real Housewives’ Franchise Could Be Put on Pause Amid Cast Feud