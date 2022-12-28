Ex RHOBH Star Flashes Diamond Christmas Present

A former star from “The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills” may have just teased her return.

Brandi Glanville joined the cast of the Bravo reality show as a “friend” in season 2, and then became a main cast member for three seasons after that. Her last appearance as a “guest” on RHOBH was in season 10, when she revealed a story of her alleged affair with then-cast member Denise Richards.

While she did score a spot on the second season of “The Real Housewives: Ultimate Girls Trip,” Glanville has not appeared on RHOBH at all since 2020. But she recently fueled rumors that she may be back.

Brandi Glanville Posted a Video of a Diamond for Christmas

I love this Christmas present pic.twitter.com/QvbBiwZxbY — Brandi Glanville (@BrandiGlanville) December 27, 2022

Fans know that the “symbol” for Real Housewives of Beverly Hills stars is a diamond, and only main cast members are given diamond status.

In a Twitter post on December 26, 2022, Glanville shared a video of a woman’s closed hand with red painted fingernails that opened up to reveal she was holding a sparkling diamond. “I love this Christmas present,” Glanville captioned the post.

Fans immediately assumed the post was Glanville’s way of saying she will return to “The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills” for its upcoming 13th season.

“We want you back we want you back we want you back we want you back we want you back we want you back…” one fan wrote on repeat.

“yasssss i just hope you put rinna and erika in their place,” another wrote, in reference to longtime RHOBH stars Lisa Rinna and Erika Jayne.

Glanville’s cryptic post came just five days after she posted a glam photo with the caption, ”Never gone for too long…see you soon.” The mom of two added a popcorn bucket emoji to her post.

In June 2022, Glanville cast doubt on her future with RHOBH. In an interview with Page Six, she noted that it’s “a different show” than when she was on it and that it now feels “overproduced.” “I’m real in the moment, so I don’t know if I’m a good fit for what it is now. It just seems less authentic these days and more produced to me,” she said at the time.

Filming for RHOBH Season 13 is On Hiatus & the Cast Has Not Yet Been Announced

The 12th season of RHOBH starred Kyle Richards, Erika Jayne, Dorit Kemsley, Garcelle Beauvais, Sutton Stracke, and Crystal Kung Minkoff as well as “friends” Kathy Hilton and Sheree Zampino. There have been rumors of a major cast shakeup following the controversial season. In October 2022, Hilton told TMZ she “would only be willing to come back” if the cast changed.

In a November 2022 interview with Us Weekly, Bravo host Andy Cohen confirmed that no casting announcement has yet been made for the upcoming season of “The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills” because production needs some “down time” after the volatile 12th season.

“[RHOBH], we’re taking a minute break, and then we’ll be back shooting with them in the New Year,” Cohen told E! News in November 2022.

