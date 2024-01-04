Brandi Glanville Opens Up About Health Struggles & Diagnosis

“Brandi Glanville has opened up about her health struggles, which she said have been ongoing since August 2023, and revealed her medical diagnosis.

The “Real Housewives of Beverly Hills” alum told ET that her health was severely impacted by stress following the filming of “The Real Housewives Ultimate Girls Trip” in Morocco in January 2023. Glanville was removed from the show early after she was accused by RHONJ star Caroline Manzo of sexual misconduct.

Glanville has staunchly denied all accusations and has called on Peacock and producers to release the footage. She said amid the fallout from those allegations, her health took a turn in August 2023 when her lips and face began swelling up and she had anaphylactic shock. “I’ve had some health issues that have affected my ability to talk,” she told the publication. “My ability to taste food, my face basically would swell up, like I would have anaphylactic shock, go into anaphylactic shock constantly.”

She said she was hospitalized over it in October 2023. After seeing seven doctors, she revealed that she was diagnosed with “stress-induced angioedema.” According to the National Institutes of Health, angioedema is a skin reaction that causes recurrent swelling, “mainly affect[ing] the skin, the gastrointestinal tract and the upper airways.”

Brandi Glanville Said She Took Her Health for Granted & Just Wants to Be Healthy Again in 2024

Glanville said the entire ordeal has made her wish to have her good health back in 2024. “I have taken my health for granted,” she confessed. She explained that on her birthday on November 16, she spent the whole day crying. “I cried the whole night and I thought that was my new normal,” she shared.

“I was just never gonna look the same or feel the same,” she continued, “I was just gonna be this giant pumpkin head and like my mouth even now I get tired of talking. So I didn’t do my podcast for several months because I would just have to stop and take breaks. It’s insane. I took my health for granted.” Glanville’s podcast, “Brandi Glanville Unfiltered,” has not released a new episode since October 9, 2023.

Brandi Glanville Lashed Out at Producers Over the Filming Conditions for RHUGT

The RHOBH alum criticized the formats of the RHUGT trips and blamed producers for creating unhealthy environments. “I think the Girls Trips shows are the wild west,” she shared. Glanville said they hadn’t refined the format of the RHUGT shows yet and cast members ended up working “19-hour days” and were constantly supplied with alcohol.

While she said producers weren’t forcing the Housewives to drink, she said it was clear what they wanted. The RHOBH alum added that the cast members “want to please the producers.”

“I think that you know when we’re all exhausted and we’re doing 20 events a day working 19 hours, fully wasted it’s not a safe environment for any of us and that’s what the Girls Trips are,” Glanville added. Glanville also filmed season 2 of the spinoff at Dorinda Medley’s Blue Stone Manor in Massachusetts.

In December 2023, Glanville hit out at producers in a series of tweets over the filming of RHUGT. She said they had been constantly encouraging the cast to drink while filming. In another tweet, she said she was innocent of everything she’d been accused of and didn’t want to stay silent. “It’s time to fight back,” she wrote.

