Brandi Glanville Makes Claims Against RHUGT Producers

Brandi Glanville hit out at Bravo and producers about filming a season of “The Real Housewives Ultimate Girls Trip” in Morocco amid reports that the season might never air due to controversy surrounding it.

“Producers may not shove the alcohol down our throats, but they sure do encourage it even in Morocco during the day where it’s illegal to drink!” she wrote on December 16 in a series of tweets about filming RHUGT. She attached to that tweet a screenshot of a conversation she had with someone, though she blocked the person’s name. It appeared as though someone wrote to her, “You, Vicki [Gunvalson] and Eva [Marcille] should pull Phaedra [Parks] aside to talk about your drinking game set up for today while at the spice market.” The text appeared to have been sent on January 24, 2023.

In another tweet, Glanville wrote that it was “completely illegal to walk around a spice market and the shopping areas in Morocco with water bottles filled with vodka… There are designated places that you are allowed to drink and it’s mostly at night.”

The RHOBH alum wrote in another message, “I am completely innocent, the producers ask you to do something. And then you get in trouble for it!!!! the producers need to follow the rules!”

She also shared that while she liked some of the producers, she didn’t want to stay silent anymore. “And even though I may like some of these producers, I’m not taking them off for them and this is just the tip of the iceberg. It’s time to fight back.💕💪the truth always comes out,” she wrote.

Brandi Glanville Shared a News Article About the Still-Unaired RHUGT Season & Said She Was ‘Innocent’

https://t.co/FHFcbYWIMh this is character assassination. I am fucking innocent Producer told Marco to dance. JP they had pretty sure told me to rip his shirt off. That is the only time I had interaction with Marco I was doing what I was told. — Brandi Glanville (@BrandiGlanville) December 16, 2023

Glanville also lashed out specifically at an article by Collider titled, “It’s Highly Likely We’ll Never See ‘RHUGT’ With Caroline Manzo and Brandi Granville.”

The article, which referenced the allegations Caroline Manzo made about Glanville’s behavior toward her during RHUGT Morocco, also brought up the lawsuit filed by Marco Vega toward Bravo, Peacock and NBCUniversal. Vega, the butler in season 2 of RHUGT, claimed he was “sexually harassed and abused” by Glanville, People reported.

The RHOBH alum commented on the article on X, writing, “this is character assassination. I am f****** innocent Producer told Marco to dance. JP they had pretty sure told me to rip his shirt off. That is the only time I had interaction with Marco I was doing what I was told.”

Brandi Glanville Spoke About Her Experience With the Butler on RHUGT Morocco

Glanville also claimed that she had an interaction with the butler in Morocco for the yet unaired season of RHUGT. “Our butler in Morocco was told to flirt with me specifically, I asked him if he had a girlfriend he said yes, and I told him not to do it, and I did not participate. He was lovely I didn’t want his life ruined!” she wrote.

Glanville has adamantly denied all allegations made by Manzo concerning impropriety during filming in Morocco. She has requested on several occasions that producers release the footage as she said it would support her position. Page Six reported that an investigation into events by production company Shed Media concluded with “no evidence” supporting either person.

