Former ‘Real Housewives’ Star Disses ‘Messy, Sloppy’ Brandi Glanville

Brandi Glanville and Caroline Manzo both left “The Real Housewives Ultimate Girls Trip” season 4 before it finished filming, according to Page Six. A source told the publication that Glanville was “asked to leave” after apparently kissing Manzo “multiple times” without her consent.

After the report first began circulating online, former “Real Housewives of Orange County” star Kelly Dodd shared it on her Instagram and slammed Glanville for her alleged behavior. “What do you expect when you hire a messy sloppy p o s like Brandi,” Dodd captioned the post. “Wonder if this is what they were hoping for .. how embarrassing ..?”

Dodd then added another dig at Glanville in a follow-up post on Instagram. She shared some clips of her daughter Jolie Dodd traveling and wrote in the caption that she was “so proud” of her experiencing different cultures. “Glad I could help educate my daughter on how to conduct herself at home and abroad,” she wrote, before adding the hashtag “brandiglanville.”

Kelly Dodd Lashed Out at Brandi Glanville in the Comments of Her Posts & Called the RHOBH Star a ‘Pig’

Dodd made other remarks about Glanville, at whom she first lashed out in late December 2022, in the comments of her Instagram posts. In response to one person who said that they enjoyed watching Glanville on RHUGT and “felt for her,” Dodd replied, “feel sorry for what ?? Every girl has been cheated on ! She’s had more opportunities than most women . She’s a pig.”

Dodd replied to someone else in the comments, writing that she was “nothing like” Glanville. “Sorry I’m married she’s not ! And my daughter is amazing ! And I own two houses . Sorry nothing like her,” she wrote. She added in another comment “no I don’t embarrass my kid by being a w****.”

One person wrote, “Not brandi tagged. At least those boys have @leannrimes,” in reference to Glanville’s ex-husband Eddie Cibrian marrying LeAnn Rimes. Glanville and Cibrian have two sons together. “The husband was smart enough to find a real mother for those boys,” Dodd replied, dissing Glanville.

Kelly Dodd First Called Out Brandi Glanville in Late December 2022 After a Podcast Appearance Fell Through

The beef between Glanville and Dodd seemed to begin in late December 2022, when both of them took shots at each other publicly over a failed podcast appearance. While acting as a guest co-host on “Two Ts In A Pod with Teddi Mellencamp and Tamra Judge,” Glanville said Dodd was supposed to appear on her podcast but she had to cancel last minute due to her son’s medical emergency.

She said she told Dodd not to share the reason for the cancellation to keep her son’s health issues private but that Dodd discussed it publicly anyway. Glanville concluded that she didn’t want Dodd on her podcast anymore.

Afterward, Dodd put Glanville on blast on her own show with her husband Rick Leventhal, “Rick and Kelly’s Daily Smash.” She accused Glanville of lying about the timeline and what actually went down and denied ever discussing the reason for the cancellation publicly. Dodd played a past clip of her radio show where she had simply revealed that the cancellation was due to a “family thing.”

She said she suspected that Glanville canceled the podcast because she was possibly getting recast on RHOBH and didn’t want to be associated with Dodd. Dodd then accused Glanville of being a “psychopath” and not caring about her children.

