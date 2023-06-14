Former Housewife Issues Warning About Asking for ‘HR’ When Filming

On June 11, Brandi Glanville issued a warning to Kristen Taekman as the “Real Housewives of New York City” alum traveled to St. Barts to film the 5th season of “Real Housewives Ultimate Girls Trip,” which will be a “RHONY Legacy” cast.

Glanville, a RHOBH alum who filmed part of the 4th season of RHUGT earlier in 2023 until she was removed from the cast, tweeted, “Blonde Voyage besty ✈️ @kristentaekman !! Just remember if any of the other housewives do ANYTHING you don’t like just ask for HR! Production will shut down and lives will be ruined! Welcome to our new REALITY TV.”

Brandi Glanville Was Removed From RHUGT Season 4 During Filming But Denied Any Wrongdoing

Glanville was a cast member on RHUGT’s 4th season, which was filmed in Morocco, but was removed from the trip early after she was accused of allegedly touching her co-star Caroline Manzo’s chest and genital area, Page Six reported. Manzo decided not to continue with filming afterward while Glanville was removed by producers, reports stated.

Peacock issued a statement about the reported incident and told ET, “The safety and security of cast and crew while shooting is extremely important and we take all reports seriously. In this situation, production immediately launched a comprehensive review and is taking appropriate action.”

Glanville has denied any wrongdoing and asked for producers to share the video and audio of the night in question to support her claims. She said she wouldn’t be suing Peacock but tweeted, “I’m f****** sick of this narrative.I was hired for a 2nd season of girls trip cuz they LOVED what I did on 1st season I was told to bring the party just like before & that’s exactly what I did & I was punished for it.”

She called the incident “life ruining” and said, “It feels like a f****** set up.” As for Manzo, she shared that she couldn’t say much but would be discussing it more when it airs.

“I came home early,” she said on New York Live. “And at this point, I just truly don’t have the space in my head to talk about it. So, I’d rather not but I would imagine it would unfold on the series when it airs and there’ll be a lot said then.” She then said on the “Two Ts in a Pod” podcast that she would “never” return to RHUGT or RHONJ in the future.

Kristen Taekman Is Currently Filming the 5th Season of RHUGT, Which Will Be ‘RHONY Legacy’

The 5th season of RHUGT, which is billed as “RHONY Legacy,” will see Taekman return alongside other iconic RHONY cast members Ramona Singer, Dorinda Medley, Luann de Lesseps, Sonja Morgan and Kelly Bensimon.

The drama between Singer and Taekman began even before the ladies jetted off to St. Barts as Singer told Page Six she didn’t understand the casting choice for Taekman. She said she “forgot” who Taekman was and wondered why Aviva Drescher wasn’t cast instead.

Taekman, who appeared in seasons 6 and 7 of RHONY, retorted by sharing several photos on her Instagram Stories that showed her with Singer at recent events. “Huh. You didn’t seem to forget me when you invited me to [Avery Singer] launch party back in Feb,” she captioned one of the photos.

