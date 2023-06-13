Brandi Glanville Shaded by ‘Real Housewives’ Alum on Live TV

Brandi Glanville was called out by another Bravo alum on June 11, 2023, as former “Real Housewives of Atlanta” star Porsha Williams Guobadia fired a shot at her on “Watch What Happens Live With Andy Cohen.”

Williams was a guest on WWHL alongside RHOA OG Shereé Whitfield and the two women took part in a game of “Pass the Shade! Round 2.” She was asked, “What Real Housewife is the biggest bully on social media?” and Williams replied, “Ooh, oh my God… I would have to say, Brandi Glanville and Candiace Dillard. I love her though, but they are.”

Williams appeared on “Real Housewives Ultimate Girls Trip” season 3 with “The Real Housewives of Potomac” star Dillard but has not appeared on a show with Glanville, and the two have not had a public feud at this time. Neither Dillard nor Glanville, a “Real Housewives of Beverly Hills” alum, has responded to Williams’ comments at this time.

They were not the only women shaded by Williams during the WWHL segment as she was also asked, “How much would you pay for Kim Zolciak wig?” Williams replied, “For free, it’s been on her head.” Zolciak has been selling some of her iconic wigs in the last several months, some of which are brand new while others have been worn before.

Brandi Glanville & Porsha Williams Haven’t Interacted Much in the Past But Glanville Previously Called Williams Her Favorite Housewife

Glanville and Williams haven’t had many interactions in the public eye, though Glanville hosted the RHOA alum on her podcast, “Brandi Glanville Unfiltered,” several years ago.

Glanville also gave Williams some high praise back in 2020, when she appeared on “The Rumor Mill” podcast. Glanville was asked which Real Housewife is her favorite and she said it was Williams. “I love Porsha,” she shared, according to Reality Blurb.

“I think she’s positive and she’s giggly and she’s beautiful,” Glanville continued. “She tells it like it is, she shows her struggle she doesn’t try to hide anything and put up a fake story.” The RHOBH alum praised RHOA as a whole, saying the cast was “more real” than her own show or “The Real Housewives of Orange County.” “I’ve only met her once, but she was so bubbly and pretty and sweet and positive and funny. I just love her,” Glanville concluded.

Porsha Williams Appeared on RHUGT Season 3 Alongside Candiace Dillard

While Williams and Glanville haven’t interacted much in the past, the RHOA alum is much more familiar with her other pick for the biggest social media bully, Dillard. In fact, Dillard called out Williams as well for her shade during an April 2023 episode of WWHL promoting the third season of RHUGT.

During the episode, someone asked Dillard, “Why was it okay for you to give nicknames like ‘she take a man’ to Porsha and Gizelle [Bryant] but it was shady when Porsha did the same to Leah [McSweeney]?” Dillard said it was because she thought Williams was “passive-aggressive” with her shade while she is more direct.

Despite that, viewers saw the two women in a good place during filming once they worked out their issues, and Dillard described Williams as having a “fun vibe.” The RHOP star was in attendance for Williams’ American wedding to Simon Guobadia in November 2022.

