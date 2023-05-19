Ramona Singer Shades ‘RHONY Legacy’ Co-Star

Ramona Singer threw some shade toward her upcoming “RHONY Legacy” co-star Kristen Taekman when she said everyone had forgotten who she was.

Singer made the comments at a live taping of Page Six’s “Virtual Reali-Tea” podcast alongside her daughter, Avery Singer. While chatting about RHONY Legacy, Avery Singer, who co-hosts the new “Turtle Time” podcast with her mother, said Taekman’s inclusion in the Legacy cast was “rogue.” She added, “I just genuinely forgot who she was.”

The longtime RHONY star agreed with her daughter, “Well, everyone did.” Singer added that she’d wondered, “Why don’t we have [alum] Aviva [Drescher]? Why do we have Kristen?” Singer, who’s never shied away from sharing her opinions about her co-stars, has been on the Bravo show from its original season until season 13, after which the entire franchise was rebooted with a new cast. As for Taekman, she only appeared in seasons 6 and 7.

Ramona Singer & Kristen Taekman Had a Few Major Fights on RHONY But Singer Said She’ll Make Her Co-Star ‘Comfortable’ on RHONY Legacy

While Singer claimed she didn’t remember Taekman, viewers might recall an explosive fight between the two women during a cast trip to Berkshires lake.

Singer was talking about her co-star while in a canoe, and Taekman, who was in the water, splashed Singer. The OG star of the show had just gotten a blowout and she ended up yelling at Taekman for getting her hair wet, calling her a “f****** b****.” She then threw her full wine glass at Taekman, which was the second time she threw wine at her co-star after previously doing it in a hot tub at the spa.

Fans will see if the two ladies get off on a better foot on this cast trip, which is being promoted as season 5 of “The Real Housewives Ultimate Girls Trip: RHONY Legacy.” Singer and Taekman will be joined by Dorinda Medley, Luann de Lesseps, Sonja Morgan and Kelly Bensimon, and the group will be headed to St. Barts.

Singer said she saw Taekman at NBCUniversal’s annual upfront presentation, where the RHONY reboot and Legacy casts were all assembled, and told Page Six it was like she was meeting her for the first time. “She was more confident, more engaging,” she shared.

She also revealed that she’d reached out to her a week prior to congratulate her for getting cast and “promised” the audience that she would make Taekman feel “comfortable” on the trip.

Kristen Taekman Previously Called Out Ramona Singer for Getting Her Daughter Involved In Their Drama

Taekman spoke about filming with Singer in 2020 when she appeared on David Yontef’s “Behind the Velvet Rope” podcast and accused her former co-star of giving “Housewives” a bad reputation. “If there were five times I reached out to [restaurants] to film, three out of the fives times, somebody said ‘Will Ramona be there?’ and if I said yes, we weren’t allowed to film or ‘We’ve already had Ramona here and we can’t do that again because she was a mess, she was a nightmare, she was a pain,'” Taekman claimed.

At the time, she also responded to an Instagram Story that Singer’s daughter Avery had posted in which the RHONY star called Taekman a “nobody.” The model told Yontef that she wasn’t offended and added, “If I’m a nobody and you’re a somebody, I would much rather be a nobody.” She then said it wasn’t appropriate that Singer’s daughter was getting involved in the Housewives drama and she shouldn’t be teaching that behavior to her daughter no matter her age.

On May 19, in response to Singer’s comments about forgetting who Taekman was, the model posted on her Instagram Story a screengrab of the article and wrote, “Huh. You didn’t seem to forget me when you invited me to [Avery Singer] launch party back in Feb?” She then shared several other occasions in the last few years when the two women were photographed together at events.

