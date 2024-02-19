Actress Makes Sexual Comment to Kyle Richards on the Red Carpet

Actress Carmen Electra made a sexual comment to “Real Housewives of Beverly Hills” star Kyle Richards while on the red carpet for the People’s Choice Awards, which aired on February 18.

Electra made her way over to Richards while she and her sister, Kathy Hilton, were being interviewed by Extra TV. While Electra hugged Hilton, Richards complimented the “Scary Movie” actress by sharing she believes she is “beautiful.” Electra and the mother of four then shook hands and revealed they had not previously met. Electra then shared that she is a fan of RHOBH. When Richards said she should appear on the Bravo series, the model replied, “I will scissor you,” referencing a moment between Richards and Dorit Kemsley in RHOBH season 13. During the scene, Richards brought up the sexual act and acted it out with Kemsley while their RHOBH castmates watched.

Hilton then interjected that she was familiar with the term, stating, “I just found out what that means,” causing Richards to laugh.

Electra also stated that she would enjoy spending time with Richards on RHOBH.

“You have such good energy,” said Electra. “We would have so much fun. And then when you guys sleep in rooms, I’m like I would be in [Richards’] room because we would just be having fun.”

Kyle Richards Discussed Her Relationship With Mauricio Umansky

While speaking to Extra TV, Richards discussed her separation from her estranged husband, Mauricio Umansky. She stated that she and Umansky are “doing okay.”

“We’re actually pretty good considering. We’re very good friends,” stated Richards.

She also noted that she and Umansky have decided to remain in “the same house” despite their separation.

“We’re a family,” said the “Halloween” actress.

In a separate February 2024 Extra TV interview, Richards stated that she had difficulty filming the 13th season of RHOBH due in part to her relationship issues.

“It’s been the toughest time of my life,” added Richards.

The mother of four stated that her separation has been “hard,” even though they do “get along.”

“We’re figuring it out,” said the 55-year-old.

Kyle Richards Discussed Her Future on RHOBH

During a February 2024 interview with Access Hollywood, Richards explained that she “was not ready to share everything” about her marriage while filming RHOBH season 13.

“I hadn’t shared everything with my daughters yet. And my husband wasn’t on the same page wanting to share that information yet,” stated the “Halloween” actress.

Richards also shared if she is interested in continuing to star in RHOBH. As fans are aware, Richards has appeared in the series since it premiered in 2010.

The RHOBH star stated that she had thought about taking a break from the show. She explained she did not appreciate that her season 13 co-stars continually inquired about the state of her marriage while the cameras were rolling.

“There were times this season where I thought I’m going through such a hard time in my personal life, and I have to show up here every day,” said Richards. “And have everyone coming at me knowing that it’s going to air again in six months. And I’m going to have to live through this again. And then live with the scrutiny and the public and all that. Of course, I’m thinking, ‘Why would I do this to myself?'”

She clarified that she does also have fun while filming RHOBH.

New episodes of RHOBH air on Wednesdays on Bravo.