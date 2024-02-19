Dorit Kemsley Finds it ‘Difficult’ to Defend Kyle Richards

“The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills” stars Dorit Kemsley and Kyle Richards have always been close friends, but fans have seen some bumps in their relationship during season 13 of the series. As Kemsley has dealt with PTSD following her 2021 home invasion and Richards mourns the sudden loss of her friend Lorene while experiencing marital troubles, the pair of friends appear to have grown apart in some ways.

Now, in a February 18 interview with Access Hollywood on the People’s Choice Awards red carpet, Kemsley opened up about where she stood with Richards at the time of the RHOBH season 13 reunion, and what the pair need to work on moving forward.

Where Does Dorit Kemsley Stand With Kyle Richards?

Play

When asked if she and Richards would work through any of their distance at the reunion, Kemsley told Access Hollywood, “Definitely. Kyle and I definitely have some conversations and it’s necessary. And, you know, when you’re close it’s inevitable that you have some highs and some lows. This year was strange, both independently for us and in our friendship. So yeah it was inevitable that we had to hash some things out.”

Kemsley went on to explain that she had a hard time supporting Richards during season 13 as Richards remained tight-lipped about some of the struggles she was facing in her marriage and personal life.

“When you care about somebody it’s not about knowing all the details it’s about really feeling like they know they can always lean on you. And you also want to defend [them], but when you don’t have the full picture and you don’t have a good understanding it’s difficult,” Kemsley shared. “But you have to wait for your friends to open up and feel comfortable. And listen, I think Kyle and I will always end up landing on our feet. I love her, I know she loves me. I hate when we’re not great, I know she hates it too.”

As she ends season 13, Richards has opened up about possibly ending her time on the franchise (after joining in season 1 and staying on as the only original cast member for all of the show’s seasons). Access Hollywood asked Kemsley her thoughts on her friend’s potential departure, and Kemsley responded, “I think whatever feels right is the right move for her, and I know that sounds cliché but it’s true. I think that we all have those moments, and I’m sure Kyle has said and felt that way before but here she is. She’s still around. So I think you have to have a little distance and then you have a new perspective, and we’ll see.”

The RHOBH Cast Lost Out on Their People’s Choice Award

The RHOBH cast lit up the People’s Choice Awards red carpet together, with appearances by Kemsley, Richards, Garcelle Beauvais, Erika Jayne, Crystal Kung Minkoff, Annemarie Wiley, and former RHOBH “Friend of” Kathy Hilton (who made a special appearance at the season 13 reunion).

RHOBH was up for three awards, including The Reality Show of the Year and two nominations for The Reality TV Star of the Year (for Richards and Beauvais). Unfortunately, the People didn’t choose RHOBH for any of its nominated categories, with “The Kardashians” winning for Reality Show and Khloé Kardashian winning the prize for Reality TV Star.

READ NEXT: Fan-Favorite Housewife Returns to Series After Being On Pause