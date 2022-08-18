Caroline Manzo Comments on Joe Gorga’s Post After His Fight With Teresa Giudice

Caroline Manzo is back in the Gorga mix — unofficially.

The former “Real Housewives of New Jersey” star saw something that Joe Gorga posted on Instagram and decided to drop a note in the comments section. While this doesn’t seem all that newsworthy to some, longtime RHONJ fans found the timing of the comment interesting; it came just days after Gorga and his wife decided to skip Teresa Giudice and Louie Ruelas’ wedding.

The Gorgas didn’t go to the wedding following a fight that occurred during the RHONJ season 13 finale taping, according to People magazine. Manzo has been on the outs with Giudice for years, which made her comment on Gorga’s post stand out to fans — and many have reacted on social media.

Here’s what you need to know:

Manzo & Her Daughter Commented on Gorga’s Post

On August 12, 2022, Gorga celebrated his daughter’s 17th birthday. On her special day, Antonia Gorga took her driver’s test — and passed. Joe shared a post about it on Instagram.

“A daughter may outgrow your lap, but she will never your heart. happy birthday,” he captioned his post. In one of the videos he shared, Joe was walking next to the car that Antonia was taking her test in.

“You gonna pass this or what?” he asked. Antonia covered her face, asking her dad to stop as she was getting embarrassed. He went on to film Antonia taking her test, watching from the sidelines like a proud dad. After Antonia passed, she was subjected to more embarrassment from her dad.

“You got your license, you got your license,” Joe sang as Antonia tried to hide her face.

Fans of the Gorgas took to the comments section of the post to congratulate Antonia and to wish her a happy birthday. However, there was one comment that stood out among the rest — and that was written by Manzo.

“This was precious. Congratulations Antonia!” Manzo wrote. More than 450 people liked Manzo’s comment. Her daughter Lauren Manzo also stopped by to leave a comment.

“This made me cry.. I remember when she was Markies age. Congrats Antonia!” Lauren wrote.

Fans Reacted to Manzo’s Comment on Reddit

Caroline and Lauren’s comments on Joe’s post definitely got people talking. Someone shared a screenshot of their comments on Reddit and a conversation unfolded.

“‘Any enemy of my sister is a friend of mine’ -Joe and Melissa,” one person commented on the thread.

“This seems like a coordinated effort for a storyline involving the Manzos,” someone else suggested.

“Ohhh now they’re gonna make friends with the Manzo’s just to spite Teresa…if that doesn’t prove how manipulative and conniving they are idk what will…they actively seek out Teresa’s enemies it’s not the 1st time either…,” a third comment read.

“Ffs just when I thought Caroline & Lauren had disappeared forever they rear their ugly little heads,” another Redditor said.

“I love seeing this. I think Caroline and Joe had a real connection in a way, I think Caroline has always felt bad for him and understands what Teresa is. So it is great to see them supporting her daughter, she is just a young girl and this is about her in the end,” a fifth Redditor countered.

READ NEXT: Andy Cohen Gives Surprising Update About RHONJ Season 13 Trailer