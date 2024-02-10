Crystal Kung Minkoff Says 2 of Her Castmates Were in the ‘Hot Seat’ During Reunion

“Real Housewives of Beverly Hills” star Crystal Kung Minkoff is teasing information about the show’s upcoming season 13 reunion filmed in January 2024.

During a February 5 interview with Entertainment Tonight, Minkoff stated that her castmates Dorit Kemsley and Kyle Richards were “in the hot seat” while filming the reunion special.

The 41-year-old also stated that she and Kemsley had a conversation about their recent feud during the reunion. Minkoff noted that she took issue with one of Kemsley’s season 13 confessional interviews. During the RHOBH confessional interview, Kemsley labeled the mother of two “a child bride” as she wed her husband, Rob Minkoff, 61, at the age of 24.

“I really tried to go in there with a different perspective. And different attitude than I did my first two years, because I know better now,” stated Minkoff. “I know what to expect, and instead of being on the defense, I had a lot to say. I wanted to make sure I got it in there. And so I walked out of there feeling very good.”

As fans are aware, Kemsley made the controversial comment because Annemarie Wiley alleged Minkoff called her castmates “shallow” and “uneducated.” The 41-year-old suggested that she understood why Kemsley would want to be “shady.” She stated, however, she does not understand why “she brought [her] marriage into it.”

“I’ve been with Rob for 20 years. I have one of the most successful marriages [on the show], and regardless of how long I’ve been married, like, Rob, and I are great,” said Minkoff. “And so, I think it’s really rude and disrespectful to say something like that, which is very loaded — it’s a loaded comment.”

Kyle Richards Spoke About the RHOBH Season 13 Reunion

Richards discussed the season 13 reunion in a February 7 interview with E! News. She stated that filming the reunion with her castmates was “torture.” The mother of four, who joined the show’s cast in 2010, clarified she has never enjoyed shooting the reunions for the Bravo series.

“This was the worse torture. This reunion was – I mean they are never fun – it’s the worst day of the year, honestly,” said Richards. “You know, the night before, I have to do like yoga, meditation and get a massage, just to be mentally prepared. And to try to get eight hour sleep, to just be on my game.”

She stated, however, that she had more difficulty with the season 13 season reunion than past seasons.

“It was also bizarre. I mean, there were moments that were so bizarre, I was like I don’t know what — very strange,” said Richards.

Kyle Richards Said She Would be Open at the RHOBH Season 13 Reunion

During a January 2024 encounter with the paparazzi, before taping the reunion, Richards shared that she would be willing to answer any of Andy Cohen’s questions. In addition, she stated that she would address her relationship with her estranged husband, Mauricio Umansky, as well as the speculation surrounding her friendship with singer Morgan Wade. As fans are aware, Richards has repeatedly denied rumors that she is romantically involved with the 29-year-old.

“I’m prepared to answer whatever I’m asked,” said Richards.