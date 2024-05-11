RHONJ Star Admits She Didn’t Recognize Co-Star

A star from “The Real Housewives of New Jersey” admitted she didn’t recognize one of her co-stars in scenes from earlier seasons of the Bravo reality show.

Speaking with The Daily Beast in a May 2024 interview, RHONJ newcomer Danielle Cabral noted that many Housewives make a change or have a “tune-up” after seeing themselves on their first season. Cabral, who had a tummy tuck in 2023, said her face is “still the same” two seasons in. She added that fellow season 13 newcomer Jenn Fessler gets the award for most changed appearance.

Cabral then admitted that she didn’t recognize her co-star Margaret Josephs when she went back and watched old episodes of “The Real Housewives of New Jersey.” Josephs joined the cast in season 8 in 2017.

“When I was filming the first season, I remember I would go back and watch earlier episodes,” Cabral shared in the interview. “I remember texting Jen and Theresa pictures of, like, Margaret, and I’m like, ‘Who is this?’ They’re like, ‘It’s Margaret.’ I’m like, ‘What!?’ Like, hell yeah. What am I gonna look like in my third season? They all look so different now!”

Margaret Josephs Has Been Open About Her Cosmetic Surgeries

When Josephs, 57, first joined the Real Housewives, she was known for wearing her hair in pigtails. Not only has she changed her hairstyle, but she has also been open about her many cosmetics surgeries over the years. According to BravoTV.com, she underwent a facelift and then went on to have a breast lift and reduction. She has also been forthcoming about her use of weight loss drugs. She later had a second facelift to tune things up.

“I mean, it was a little tweaked. It was a little tweaked since last season. The first facelift didn’t cut it,” she said during a 2020 appearance on “Watch What Happens Live,” per BravoTV.com.

In a 2023 interview with New Beauty, Josephs also revealed that she regularly gets Botox and occasional laser treatments. “But truthfully, my facelift was the best thing I ever did,” she added. “There is nothing topical that can achieve the results a facelift can once you have muscle loss and sagging. “

Jennifer Fessler Got Her Glow-Up Right When She Joined the Real Housewives

Jenn Fessler didn’t even wait until her first season was complete to get her glow up. By the time RHONJ season 13 reunion rolled around, she showed up looking different. She told host Andy Cohen, “I got completely redone, I don’t even recognize myself. I look in the mirror, and I have no idea who I am.”

Fessler shared that she had a “facelift [and] nose job” and lost weight. “Your transformation into the Housewives universe is complete. Usually it takes a little longer,” Cohen quipped.

In February 2023, Fessler’s transformation was shown in side-by-side photos on Instagram posted by her surgeon Dr. Sam Rizk. “[Fifty-three-year-old] female shown [two] weeks after [deep plane facelift, platysmaplasty, and rhinoplasty] to improve jawline definition, lift and refine droopy nose tip: she is thrilled and [was on TV two weeks later],” Rizk captioned the post.

On an episode of the RHONJ Aftershow, Cabral joked that Fessler is “the only person that got a Season 2 face in [her] Season 1.”

READ NEXT: Kyle Richards Says RHOBH Season 14 Cast is Not Set