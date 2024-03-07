Denise Richards Rocks Major Hair Transformation & Her Famous Pink Fur Jacket on WWHL

Denise Richards had a new look when she appeared on “Watch What Happens Live’ on Wednesday, March 6, 2024. The former “Real Housewives of Beverly Hills” star was in the Bravo Clubhouse to promote her new Lifetime movie, “Hunting Housewives,” but she also paid homage to one of her most iconic Real Housewives moments.

Richards, 53, rocked a new look with brunette, curly hair, which is a drastic change from her recent run as a blonde. The actress topped her green dress with the famous pink fur mini jacket she wore during an RHOBH season 13 dinner party at Kyle Richards’ house. Fans may recall that Richards became upset when Dorit Kemsley questioned if her jacket was on upside down.

Andy Cohen Raved Over Denise Richards’ New Look

During Richards’ WWHL spot, host Andy Cohen raved about her hair, saying he loved seeing her as a brunette again. He then zeroed in on her outfit and asked, “Is that the jacket?”

“This is the jacket,” Richards confirmed.

“Oh my God!” Cohen replied. “ You gotta stand up.” As Richards modeled the shrug-style coat, Cohen asked, “Is it upside down? I gotta tell you something, I can see how you made the mistake. I absolutely love that! This is amazing. I absolutely love it! I love you for wearing that tonight. You made my night!”

Fans commented on Instagram to note Cohen’s enthusiasm and to suggest the jacket should go in the Bravo Clubhouse Hall of Fame.

Denise Richards Explained Why She Was Annoyed By Dorit Kemsley’s Questions About the Jacket

Richards debuted her pink jacket on the RHOBH episode “Dazed and Accused.” After a weed-infused dinner party at Kyle Richards’ Encino home, Denise appeared to put her jacket on upside down.

Dorit Kemsley questioned if she was wearing her jacket wrong, prompting Richards to tell her, “Don’t do this. No, stop it. I know what you’re doing.”

“I don’t give a flying [expletive] about a jacket!” Denise added.

Denise Richards and fellow WWHL guest Sonja Morgan recreated the scene while in the Bravo Clubhouse, with Morgan doing a dead-on impersonation of Denise.

Cohen also asked Richards what she thought Kemsley was saying to when she asked her about her jacket, and Richards did not hold back. “Every single time I see Dorit it’s always something,” she said. “She’ll say ‘Your lipstick doesn’t look right, your hair.’ And I’m like, who cares, who gives a crap, you know? I just feel like she always will do little things to make you feel slightly insecure, So I was just like ‘Stop.’”

Denise Richards made a similar comment in December 2023 on the “Just B With Bethenny Frankel” podcast.

“She does this with everyone — especially me,” Richards said of Kemsley. “She’ll be like, ‘Your lipstick doesn’t look right. You need mascara. Your hair is out of place.’ That’s why I was like, ‘Stop. Shut the [expletive] up.’ Like, do you feel like you need to do that to make yourself feel secure?’ Not once have I seen her has she not said one thing about my appearance. I didn’t give a [expletive] that my jacket was upside down, I wanted to get the hell out of there.”

As for her own behavior, Richards told Cohen she did have one cocktail before heading to the dinner party. “I had a margarita before I went,” she said on WWHL. “I was sick and I learned a little cough medicine, you shouldn’t mix.”

