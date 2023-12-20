Denise Richards Explains Her Reactions Toward Dorit Kemsley & Erika Jayne

“Real Housewives of Beverly Hills” personality Denise Richards opened up about her behavior toward Dorit Kemsley and Erika Jayne in RHOBH season 13, episode 7.

In the December 17 episode of “Real Housewives of New York City” alum Bethenny Frankel‘s podcast, “Just B With Bethenny Frankel,” Denise Richards discussed her heated conversations with Kemsley and Jayne at Kyle Richards‘ THC dinner party. The actress referenced that she confronted Jayne for “treating [her] a certain way.” As fans are aware, when Jayne expressed confusion, Denise Richards repeatedly told her to “watch the show” to get better insight into why she was upset.

While speaking to Frankel on her podcast, the “Wild Things” star explained she had difficulty expressing herself when speaking to Jayne because she “felt like [she] didn’t even know where to start.” She stated she noticed a change in how Jayne behaved toward her after she joined the RHOBH cast in season 9. The actress said she was confused as to why Jayne went from admiring her to dismissing her.

“How do you not know you were such an a***** to me? What I was trying to ask her – I don’t know what aired, is that, you were so nice to me my first season. You kept going on about me being a Bond girl and you were so into wanting to be my friend,” said Denise Richards. “And then the second season – it’s like what the hell did I even do to you? Why were you such a b**** to me?”

Denise Richards also stated that she believed Jayne knew why she took issue with her.

“I didn’t want to go through the list of things. But I felt like I didn’t have to. She’s not stupid. She f**** knew,” said the actress.

Denise Richards Spoke About Her Interaction With Dorit Kemsley

During the “Just B With Bethenny Frankel” interview, Denise Richards explained why she got upset with Kemsley for pointing out that her jacket was upside-down. According to the actress, Kemsley constantly mentions mild flaws in her appearance.

“You know what Dorit does – she does this with everyone – and especially me, any time you see her, she’s like, ‘Oh your lipstick doesn’t look right. You need some lipgloss, oh you’ve got mascara,'” said Denise Richards. “That’s why I was like, ‘Stop. I don’t care. If my lipgloss is not on. Or I have little mascara.’ That’s why I was like, ‘Shut up. Shut the f*** up.’ I was like ‘Stop. Do you feel like you need to do that to make yourself feel more secure?’”

Denise Richards also stated she did not find Kemsley’s comment necessary as she “didn’t give a s*** that [her] jacket was upside down.”

“I wanted to get the hell out of there,” continued the actress.

During a December 2023 appearance on “Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen,” Kemsley stated that she had good intentions when she told Denise Richards her jacket was upside down.

“I was trying to help a girl out. It was as simple as that,” said Kemsley.

Erika Jayne Shared Her Thoughts About Denise Richards in an October 2023 Interview

While filming the December 7 “RHOBH After Show” episode, Jayne stated she believes Denise Richards was upset at her because of a social media post she uploaded in 2020.

“I guess Denise was mad because I said something on Twitter when she quit. I tweeted some emoji of a girl getting hit with a door. Here’s the thing — she quit. And you’re not telling us what you are really upset by. So I don’t really understand what’s really going on. And you are ruining my dinner,” said Jayne.

Jayne gave an update about where she stands with Denise Richards in an October 2023 interview with E! News. According to the “Pretty Mess” singer, the mother of three contacted her after RHOBH season 13 wrapped production.

“She sent me a very nice text after our final party,” said Jayne.

The 52-year-old then shared that while she appreciated the message, she has not “reach back out to her.”