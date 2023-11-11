Former RHOBH Star Deletes Instagram Following ‘Fake’ Quote Backlash

Former “Real Housewives of Beverly Hills” star Diana Jenkins has deleted her Instagram account.

The move comes after Jenkins shared that Andy Cohen made a comment about her at BravoCon after the quote was posted by a Bravo fan account. The quote, however, turned out to be fake.

The account that initially shared the quote was Sonjarita on X.

“#bravocon: andy cohen admits he’d like to see sanela diana jenkins back on #rhobh. ‘She was at the level i want the show to be at,'” the initial post read without any additional context or information.

Jenkins took to Instagram to share her thoughts on the post only to later learn that it was made up by the account and Cohen never said it.

Andy Cohen Confirmed He Didn’t Say Those Words at BravoCon

After seeing what she thought Cohen said about her, Jenkins thanked him on Instagram.

“@bravoandy much appreciated. To all of those who didn’t understand why I joined the show and what my story line was, here it is. Much love to you all,” she wrote. She then shared the very personal reasons that she decided to join the show.

In a lengthy post, Jenkins candidly shared that she had suffered a miscarriage and went into a “deep depression.” In an effort to focus on something different and have a change of pace, Jenkins said that she called Lisa Rinna to try to get on the show. She was cast and was a full-time star for one season, ultimately deciding that it was best for her to step away after she learned that she was expecting another child.

Jenkins’ touching story didn’t go unnoticed by her former co-stars and her fans, many who showed her support in the comments. However, Cohen spoke out a short while later.

“This is a made up quote folks. Never mentioned DJ once all weekend, nor was I asked,” he wrote on social media, according to Taste of Reality. After that, Jenkins deleted her account.

‘Sonjarita’ Feels ‘Horrible’ After Diana Jenkins Deleted Her Instagram Account

The person who originally posted the fake joke said that it was meant to be a joke.

“Feel HORRIBLE that diana deleted her instagram. i never meant to deceive her and never thought it would reach her, i always defended her & wish she realized that more people liked the posts about her coming back then people who had something negative to say. love you diana,” the person who runs the account posted.

“I never in a million years thought she’d even post it or she’d see it. I’m one of her fans and I was just jokingly saying it. I didn’t want it to go down like this at all and this tweet was before she deleted. More people liked the tweet than people who had negative stuff to say,” read another post on X.

Jenkins had been receiving a lot of feedback following her Instagram post, some positive and some negative. However, as she mentioned in her original post, she has received many nasty comments from RHOBH fans.

“Unfortunately, she didn’t know that the fan base of this particular show would absolutely hate her,” Jenkins’ original post read.

