Former ‘Real Housewives’ Star Shares Heartbreaking Family News

On October 31, 2023, former “Real Housewives of Beverly Hills” star Diana Jenkins revealed that one of her new puppies had died.

“R.I.P our little sweet puppy angel. you were so loved my sassy little sweetheart. Today we had devastating news we had to say goodbye to our fur baby at just 10 months old,” Jenkins captioned an Instagram post. “These little fur babies have a way of finding such a special place in our hearts and saying forever goodbye to them is Heartbreaking,” she added.

In December 2022, Jenkins shared that her Pomeranian, Pearl, was expecting puppies. A few weeks later, two puppies were born. One of those puppies sadly didn’t make it. Jenkins didn’t share the circumstances surrounding the puppy’s death. When someone asked Jenkins what happened, she responded, “We don’t know yet. They are doing autopsy on her.”

Here’s what you need to know:

Fans Reacted to the Sad News in the Comments Section of Diana Jenkins’ Post

Jenkins didn’t share the date that Pearl gave birth to her two babies. However, in January 2023, she uploaded a video of the puppies nursing. “Pure love,” she captioned the Instagram post.

Jenkins was also pregnant when the puppies were born, and gave birth to her daughter Elodie in August 2023. Most of her Instagram posts have been photos of her family, including the new baby, though she has popped some puppy photos and videos in here and there. Nevertheless, many of her fans were sad to hear that one of the puppies didn’t make it.

“I can’t tell you how sad I am to hear this. She was so feisty. She will be loved in heaven,” one person wrote.

“No matter the time spent on earth, they manage to steal our hearts forever. We love them so much, because they are pure love. I’m sorry you and your family’s hearts hurt. Sincere condolences,” someone else said.

“Every corner you turn you will expect to see your puppy. My heart goes out to you all. Sending healing prayers your way,” a third comment read.

Diana Jenkins Left ‘The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills’ After 1 Season

Jenkins was a full-time star on season 12 of “The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills.” However, after suffering a miscarriage and finding out that she was pregnant once more, she decided that it was best for her to step away from the reality show.

“As so many of you know, Asher and I are expecting our second child later this year. You also know that due to many factors, this pregnancy is considered high risk and I am on doctor-advised bed rest. To that end, I am not able to devote myself fully to filming the next season of Real Housewives of Beverly Hills,” she captioned an Instagram post in January 2023.

“I would like to thank Bravo and Evolution for allowing me to focus on my pregnancy, and for their support and understanding. I promise to continue sharing my fertility journey with you,” she added.

It’s unknown if Jenkins has any plans to return to reality television in the future. She still keeps in touch with former co-stars Erika Jayne and Lisa Rinna, as evidenced by her Instagram feed.

