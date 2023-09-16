RHOBH Alum Shares Results From Latest Doctor’s Appointment

Former “The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills” star Teddi Mellencamp opened up with fans about the results of her latest doctor’s appointment in an emotional Instagram post on September 13.

“I have been debating whether I should even publicly talk about this or not but then I remember how every time I post about skin cancer someone else is reminded to get checked,” Mellencamp wrote in the caption of her post, which contained a teary-eyed selfie and a photo of her latest mole, “I found out late yesterday afternoon that the most recent spot biopsied is another melanoma. I can’t even remember if this is the 12th or 13th one. At this point, I am starting to black-out these memories like a portion of my childhood. I slept maybe 2 hours last night because my mind was racing.”

‘Real Housewives’ From All Over the Country Sent Teddi Mellencamp Love

Mellencamp’s update left many of her friends and fellow Bravo stars worried for her health, but also hopeful for a positive outcome given the early detection of her latest melanoma. Fans, friends, and followers alike took to Mellencamp’s comment section in droves to share their positive thoughts with the “Two Ts in a Pod” podcast host.

“praying all will be ok 🙏🏼 you are far from alone. So sorry you are going through this. 😔 sending a big hug” Dorit Kemsley wrote, with her husband Paul “PK” Kemsley adding, “Teddi sending my love you got this you know early diagnosis is everything and sharing this as you are will save lives … bravo stay strong …PK x”.

“teddi thank you for sharing your journey. i am more aware & have learned so much from your sharing. i know this is not easy. u in my prayers. glad i was able to crack you up on the pod today. i love you my friend!❤️🙏🏽❤️” Cynthia Bailey added.

“Thank you for sharing friend because I am inspired today to keep pushing. Prayers to you💪🏽 ❤️ 🙏🏽” Drew Sidora commented, another one of the many “Real Housewives” from across the different franchises to send Mellencamp their love.

Mellencamp shared her own message of gratitude in her caption, which she continued by writing, “I am so grateful for my 3-month checkup because we caught this one early. This means another surgery next week and additional biopsies. As I lay here with tears in my eyes and worry, I know my kids will be up soon. I have a podcast at 10. Life goes on. I am also reminded of my faith and the reminder I keep telling myself, ‘We can do hard things.’ We have so many beautiful things to look forward to, so if you woke up today feeling lost or scared, I encourage you to make a list of some of the things you are truly grateful for and what you are most excited about.”

Teddi Mellencamp Received a Positive Update Earlier This Year

In February 2023, Mellencamp had good news to share during her battle with melanoma. The former Beverly Hills Housewife shared in a February 28 Instagram post that while there was suspicion of her skin cancer possibly spreading to her lymph nodes, the biopsy she had completed at the time came back benign, meaning the cancer had not spread.

Since beginning her battle with skin cancer, Mellencamp has become an advocate for others to get their skin checked and look after their health and is now an ambassador for the Melanoma Research Foundation. She shared just ahead of her most recent diagnosis post on September 7 that she will be attending the foundation’s annual gala in New York City on October 26, and receiving one of the organization’s Courage Awards for sharing her story so publicly.

