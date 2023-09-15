Vicki Gunvalson Confronts Tamra Judge on WWHL

Although “The Real Housewives of Orange County” stars Vicki Gunvalson and Tamra Judge have been friends for many years now, the pair aren’t afraid to speak their minds with each other.

The pair’s September 13 appearance on “Watch What Happens Live” with their fellow Tres Amigas live show star Shannon Beador proved no different for the two, as Gunvalson confronted Judge about her son Ryan Vieth‘s current relationship.

Host Andy Cohen asked, “Is it true that [Gunvalson’s son] Michael [Wolfsmith]’s ex-girlfriend is now dating Ryan?”

Judge quickly replied “Yes,” while Gunvalson said, “I found out on social media.”

“They met on an app,” Judge shared, “and they had no idea who the other one was.” Gunvalson didn’t buy this from Judge, promptly responding, “Yeah, right. Do you believe that?”

Gunvalson later added, “He lives in Orange County, she lives in San Diego, [the world] is not that small… I think that she looked for him. Maybe not.”

Fans React to Ryan Vieth Dating Michael Wolfsmith’s Ex

One Bravo fan account @bravo_boo shared side-by-side photos of Wolfsmith and Vieth pictured with the same woman, Dani Golden, calling her an “RHOC groupie” in the post and writing in the caption, “I hear Orange County is small…but come on…it’s not that small! 🧐 she may be getting her wish to be on the show if she sticks with Ryan.”

Golden replied directly to the post in the comment section, writing, “Haha except I refuse I to be on the show.”

One user shared the post to a Bravo fan page on Reddit, with users commenting their reactions to the news.

“Whaaaat?? This is just crazy to me! Michael always seemed like such a good egg, and Ryan is just not it,” one user wrote, with many commenters sharing similar sentiments.

Vicki Gunvalson to Be Honored With 1st-Ever Wifetime Achievement Award

During the same Tres Amigas WWHL visit, Cohen made a special announcement about this year’s BravoCon, which is set to take place November 3-5 in Las Vegas, Nevada.

“This year’s BravoCon will be glitzier and glamier than ever, so there’s no better place than Las Vegas to host the Bravos, an award show honoring the brightest stars across the Bravo-verse,” Cohen announced, “The categories and nominees will be announced October 5, and I’m going to be counting on [the viewing audience] to vote [for the winners].”

While fans will get to vote for their favorite Bravo stars for most of the November 5 award show’s categories, there is one award that has already been chosen, the first-ever “Wifetime Achievement Award”.

“The recipient of that prestigious honor will be a person who embodies Housewives,” Cohen explained, “Somebody who’s willing to show herself as who she is and have fun while doing it. A Housewife who has exceeded our wildest imaginations. I am proud to announce tonight that the Wifetime Achievement Award at this year’s Bravos will be presented to you, Victoria Gunvalson.”

Cohen, Judge, and Beador all cheered for Gunvalson as they showered her with confetti live in the Bravo Clubhouse. Gunvalson is expected to give a speech when accepting her award at this year’s BravoCon.

READ NEXT: Meredith Marks Comments on Lisa Barlow’s Expensive Mistake