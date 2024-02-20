Dolores Catania Teases RHONJ Season 14: ‘That’s a Watch Party’

“The Real Housewives of New Jersey” season 14 has not started airing yet, and already one cast member is saying the season finale is a must-watch. Dolores Catania teased the finale during a February 18 interview with Margaret Josephs and Melissa Gorga for Access Hollywood on the People’s Choice Awards red carpet. The ladies’ responses came when they were asked about the rumored physical altercation between Jennifer Aydin and Danielle Cabral that occurred during filming.

“I think we’re always shocked when something erupts like that, it’s shocking,” Catania said, with her castmates agreeing. “Well, if there’s ever a finale to watch. Make sure that you bring your girlfriends over, boyfriends, have the party. That’s a watch, that’s a watch party.”

Access Hollywood host Lauren Herbert responded to Catania, suggesting that the RHONJ season 14 finale could earn the ladies another PCA nomination for The Reality Show of the Year, and Gorga agreed.

“I think we are, I think it’s just going to be a pattern now,” Gorga said. “You’re constantly going to see ‘The Real Housewives of New Jersey’ up there.”

Earlier in their interview, Herbert caught all three Jersey girls’ reactions to being nominated for their award, the first time RHONJ has been included in the category. “Finally, it’s only been 14 seasons, thank you,” Gorga said, with Catania sharing her own “Thank you,” and Josephs adding, “We’re honored.”

Despite their nomination, RHONJ (which was nominated alongside “The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills”) did lose out in its category to Hulu’s “The Kardashians”, with Khloé Kardashian also taking home the award for The Reality TV Star of the Year .

Herbert then asked the trio more about the forthcoming 14th season. When she asked how this new season tops the most recent installment, Catania responded, “Far beyond. We’ll be nominated next year too if that’s what you’re going to go by.”

“It’s a fabulous season. I think people are going to be very excited. And it’s a different type of season,” Josephs added, with Gorga saying the new season is more focused on “friendships” than “family drama.”

When Does RHONJ Season 14 Premiere?

Despite all the teasing of RHONJ season 14, Bravo has not yet confirmed a premiere date for the new slate of episodes. When the season was first announced, the network shared a planned 2024 premiere, however it has not been further specified since.

Season 13 of RHONJ premiered on February 7, 2023, so if the new season is meant to follow suit, news about the premiere could arrive at any time.

Last season saw further fighting between Gorga and her sister-in-law Teresa Giudice, who have had the ups-and-downs in their relationship featured on camera since Gorga joined the series in season 3 in 2011. According to Gorga and Giudice, however, the two have reached a mutual understanding and have chosen not to interact with one another as far as they’ve been able to help it during season 14, a decision Gorga opened up about in January 2024.

“It is the new normal. I think it just is what it is. I always say it’s unfortunate. I’ll never be, like, happy about that,” Gorga told Entertainment Tonight. “But we’re all living, and we’re happy, and sometimes things just need to take its course. Right now, that’s definitely how it is.”

