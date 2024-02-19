Margaret Josephs Says Castmate Isn’t Who She Thought She Was

“Real Housewives of New Jersey” star Margaret Josephs is opening up about her ongoing feud with her castmate, Jackie Goldschneider.

During a February 18 interview with Access Hollywood on the red carpet for the People’s Choice Awards, alongside RHONJ stars Melissa Gorga and Dolores Catania, Josephs noted that she and Goldschneider have had a falling out. The fashion designer stated that she did not have an accurate reading of the former lawyer.

“It’s disappointing and it’s sad. And I guess she’s not who I thought she was. But that’s okay. Things happen,” said Josephs.

Gorga also noted that she is not in the best place with Goldschneider. The “On Display” singer clarified, however, that her estrangement from Goldschneider “has nothing to do with” the former lawyer’s new friendship with her sister-in-law, Teresa Giudice. As fans are aware, Giudice and Gorga have not been in communication since the explosive RHONJ season 13 finale.

“Jackie just had a change of heart on a bunch of different things. And feelings,” explained Gorga.

The mother of three also encouraged fans to watch the upcoming 14th season of RHONJ to have a better understanding of the situation.

“Jackie and I are not completely not speaking. But we’re definitely not where we were,” continued Gorga.

Jackie Goldschneider Discussed Her Relationship With Melissa Gorga in November 2023

Goldschneider spoke about her fractured friendship with Gorga in a November 2023 episode of Tamra Judge and Teddi Mellencamp’s podcast, “Two Ts In A Pod.” During the podcast episode, the mother of four said she is “fine with Melissa.” She theorized, however, that Gorga is unhappy about her friendship with Giudice.

“Listen, if we’re going to be honest, I think she doesn’t like that I’m close with Teresa. That’s the honest truth. But she tries to not let that show, but I think that’s true,” said Goldschneider.

Margaret Josephs Spoke About Teresa Giudice’s Friendship With Jackie Goldschneider in November 2023

Josephs mentioned Goldschneider and Giudice’s friendship in a November 2023 interview with Us Weekly. She suggested she does not believe Josephs and Goldschneider have a genuine relationship.

“I don’t think it’s very authentic to who [Goldschneider] really is. But you know, some people need to feel relevant,” said Josephs.

She clarified that she does not “care that she’s friends with Teresa.” In addition, she stated that she does not harbor any ill will toward Goldschneider.

“I will always love her. I just think we’re just not in a good place,” explained Josephs.

Melissa Gorga Mentioned Her Relationship With Teresa Giudice

In the February 18 interview with Access Hollywood, Gorga briefly discussed her relationship with Giudice. She stated that she does not speak to her sister-in-law.

In addition, Gorga shared what fans can expect from the upcoming 14th season of RHONJ, which does not yet have a release date.

“It’s a lot about the friendships this season. Opposed to just the family drama. And really there is a big switch in friendships. People are going to surprise you for sure,” said Gorga.

Josephs also shared that she believed “it’s a fabulous season.”

“It’s a different type of season,” explained the fashion designer.