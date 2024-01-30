Dorinda Medley Casts Doubt on Heather Gay’s RHOSLC Reunion Claims

The explosive 4th season of “Real Housewives of Salt Lake City” wrapped up with the third part of the reunion but one revelation from the final episode didn’t sit right with “Real Housewives of New York City” alum Dorinda Medley.

On her SiriusXM radio show “Make It Nice with Dorinda Medley,” Medley expressed doubts about Heather Gay‘s explanation of how she really got the black eye in season 3. At the reunion, Gay revealed that something had happened with Jen Shah the night before but she had covered it up to protect Shah.

“I actually talked to my friend who’s a doctor,” Medley revealed on her radio show. “If you look at the first day of her filming, she already had the semblance of a black eye starting. She sent this to me. I’m gonna read it to you.”

“‘You know, blood doesn’t congeal that fast,'” Medley recited from her message. “‘This happened during the night, the night before, so we’re talking about six hours later that she has this black eye and if you look at her in the first episode, she has something already around her eye.’ … I don’t think it happened at all there. Dare I say that? I think there’s still a story,” she added.

Dorinda Medley Said She Didn’t Think Heather Gay Seemed Afraid of Jen Shah

Medley continued her speculation about Gay’s black eye story, explaining, “I think this was an opportunity to know that Monica was gonna be the villain and then this big reveal, even though Jen I guess can have a voice. She’s kind of not there. Not that she should, what she did was terrible.”

“Because up until the night before Jen was convicted, [Gay] was still rallying on her side,” Medley added. “She didn’t seem that afraid. There’s a rat. There’s something that’s not sitting with me, and this doctor said to me, ‘Whenever you get a bruise, it takes one to two full days for the blood to congeal and start showing up.’ So, I don’t know if we even have the truth yet, but something is not tracking.”

At the reunion, Gay said she couldn’t remember the exact details of how she got a black eye but the night before she woke up with it, they had been drinking a lot. “I knew I’d gotten it from Jen,” Gay said at the reunion, before apologizing to all present for lying about it for so long. Shah has denied Gay’s accusation.

Dorinda Medley Accused Heather Gay of Lying in a Previous Radio Show Episode

It’s not the first time Medley spoke about RHOSLC’s drama on her radio show. In an earlier episode, she gave her thoughts on the second part of the RHOSLC reunion. At that time, she said she really enjoyed Monica Garcia and spoke out against the cast members saying that Garcia had to leave.

The RHONY alum said she didn’t like when cast members set ultimatums about other cast members, and that anyone who wasn’t happy with their co-stars could leave the show themselves. “I Like Heather, but why is it okay that she is doing this, and Heather lied all year long last year, about the black eye,” Medley wondered in an earlier episode of her radio show. “Lied to production, lied to the audience, lied at the reunion.”

