Meredith Marks Spills on Way Forward for Monica Garcia & RHOSLC Co-Stars

Meredith Marks gave some insight on the drama fans can expect between Heather Gay and Monica Garcia at the “Real Housewives of Salt Lake City” season 4 reunion.

Marks was asked by Us Weekly about the legal battle currently playing out between the RHOSLC co-stars and whether it surprised her, and she replied, “Yes and no.” In August 2023, Gay’s business Beauty Lab + Laser sued Garcia and argued that she owed $2,449 in missed payments.

Garcia counter-sued, claiming that the injections she received were “defective” and “negligently given.” As for Marks, she teased to the publication, “There’s some stuff that you will learn that I knew about prior to hearing [about the lawsuits] which made it a little less shocking. But it’s still surprising.”

The Season Finale Will See Heather Gay Get a Major Phone Call That Will Change Things

During the season finale, viewers will see the full phone call Gay received that was teased in the season 4 trailer. In the call, she exclaimed, “Are you kidding me right now? Shut the f*** up. How could she do this to us? I’m freaking the f*** out!” Marks confirmed that Gay “learned stuff” on that phone call.

“There were a lot of elements that went into this call and I was shocked,” Marks teased to the publication. “It was not something I ever, ever in a million years would’ve expected.” In fact, she said a huge rift had developed between Garcia and the rest of the cast members and she didn’t see a way forward.

“I think a lot of people have a lot of issues with Monica at this point, and I don’t know how they end up getting resolved,” she shared. “I’m not saying anything’s impossible because everything’s always possible, but I don’t see it. I don’t see how it happens.”

Mary Cosby Previously Said She Was the Only One Who Supported Monica Garcia at the Reunion

Marks’ comments echoed similar ones made by friend of the cast Mary Cosby, who appeared at the season 4 reunion. Afterward, she said Garcia “nailed it” and she “love[s] her.” Cosby went so far as to tell Access Hollywood that she was Garcia’s only friend and ally at the reunion.

“I think she’s a good addition to the show,” she said. “I love her. She helped me. I feel like I got us through the first portion and she rolled us on out. And it was awesome.” Cosby went even further and said she would consider returning to RHOSLC to “defend” Garcia because she felt like the newbie deserved the shot.

Cosby hasn’t appeared much in RHOSLC season 4, though she’s joined the cast on a few occasions at Marks’ invitation. She also developed a friendship with Garcia, who was a newcomer to the show. As for Garcia’s friendship with Gay, the majority of the first season saw the two women work toward a friendship and even organized a trip to Bermuda together.

