Dorit Kemsley Says She ‘Was Suspect’ About Kyle Richards & Morgan Wade’s Friendship

“Real Housewives of Beverly Hills” star Dorit Kemsley suggested she initially believed rumors regarding her castmate, Kyle Richards, and country singer, Morgan Wade.

In the December 20 “RHOBH After Show” episode, alongside her castmate Crystal Kung Minkoff, Kemsley shared her thoughts about Richards’ close friendship with Wade. The Beverly Beach designer referenced that rumors have circulated that Richards, who has separated from her husband, Mauricio Umansky, is romantically involved with Wade. Kemsley clarified that she now believes that Richards and the 29-year-old have a purely platonic relationship. The mother of two noted, however, that Wade cast Richards as her love interest in her music video for her song, “Fall In Love With Me.”

“I can see how the rumors would start. Even I, I was suspect, you know. But I think Kyle, she’s said now over and over and cleared up, they’re very, very good friends. I don’t think you help the rumors when you do music videos where you’re playing one another’s love interests,” said Kemsley.

During the same “RHOBH After Show” episode, Richards stated that Kemsley seemed upset when she revealed she gave Wade a tattoo of her first initial in RHOBH season 13, episode 6. Richards shared she thinks Kemsley felt “jealous” about her and the 29-year-old’s friendship.

“Obviously when I just put my initial, I knew that would get a reaction from people. But I didn’t care. And Dorit’s reaction may have been the funniest of all. Well, she was like, ‘Kyle!’ She’s just a little jealous … She was feeling like that we didn’t spend a lot of time together recently,” said Richards.

Kyle Richards Shared She Took a Break From Dorit Kemsley

While filming the “RHOBH After Show” episode, Richards also noted that she took a break from her friendship with Kemsley after she did not come to her defense when she was arguing with her sister, Kathy Hilton, during the RHOBH season 12 reunion. She clarified that she has since forgiven Kemsley.

“I love Dorit. I love her. And I don’t hold on to that stuff. But I just needed a minute. And I was like ‘Gosh, like, you guys know what I’m going through right now,’” said Richards.

Kemsley stated that she was “upset” when her friendship with Richards became fractured following the RHOBH season 12 reunion. She also suggested she was not happy about Richards’ friendship with Wade.

“They’ve gotten so close, you know, Morgan’s surpassed my closeness with Kyle. So obviously, selfishly, from my standpoint, I think it’s like, ‘What? You just became friends with this girl, you know, maybe two years,’” said Kemsley.

Morgan Wade Addressed Dorit Kemsley’s Comments

In the December 13 episode of “Watch What Happens Live With Andy Cohen,” Kemsley shared she believed her and Richards’ relationship changed after the “Halloween Ends” star befriended Wade.

“I feel like the closer she got to Morgan the further she got from me,” said Kemsley.

According to Daily Mail, Wade commented on Kemsley’s “Watch What Happens Live” remark during a December 2023 interaction with the paparazzi.

“Wow. I didn’t see that. I don’t have any thoughts [on it],” said the country singer.

Wade also shared she does not intend to film any more RHOBH scenes.

“I’m good. Nothing against anybody or anything. That’s all cool. But I’ll leave that for them. I’ll leave it to the pros,” said the 29-year-old.

Kyle Richards Discussed Filming With Morgan Wade on ‘Real Housewives of Beverly Hills’

Richards discussed filming with Wade during the 13th season of RHOBH in a December 2023 Us Weekly interview. She stated she “felt bad” about thrusting Wade into the Bravo spotlight.

“Even though she’s an artist and a musician, she’s not someone who wants this attention,” said Wade.