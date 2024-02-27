Real Housewives Star Calls Our Dorit Kemsley For Sharing Private Information

Dorit Kemsley was slammed by a “Real Housewives of New York City” OG. Days after it was revealed that Kemsley shared a personal text message from her “Real Housewives of Beverly Hills” co-star Kyle Richards with Bravo producers, Bethenny Frankel called her out on TikTok.

“Wow, I cannot believe a private, personal, emotional, heartfelt, guttural text from Kyle to a friend off-camera when not working, when not filming, was aired,” Frankel told her followers on February 25, 2024. “What a violation.”

“I cannot imagine what that would feel like,” she added. “Like months later, you’re watching the show…and you’re like ‘Oh my God.’ And then imagine you’re thinking like, ‘Oh my God, what else have I texted that person? Like, where are the other monsters?’:’

Frankel continued, “I mean, that’s a private space… that’s insane. But for the production company the network to air a private interaction? When you’re working, you’re working, and that’s vile enough. But when you’re not working, and you’re off the clock, are they also going to own your thoughts? That’s a private text. That’s insane! And Kyle is their favorite — imagine how they treat their least favorites.”

Dorit Kemsley Showed the Text Message to Erika Jayne & it Flashed Onscreen

Kemsley and Richards had a rocky RHOBH season. Not only did Kemsley quiz Richards about her marital problems on-camera, but she also expressed jealousy over Richards’ close friendship with singer Morgan Wade.

In a sneak peek of the RHOBH season 13 reunion posted by Bravo, Kemsley told Erika Jayne that right before the reunion taping, Richards sent her a stunning text.

“There’s stuff with Kyle and I that’s going on and it hurts and bothers me the most,” Kemsley told Jayne during a conversation in her dressing room. “You obviously saw in the press the things where she said I exagerrated our friendship. I haven’t heard from her in a couple of months.’ Then, she sends me a text yesterday, basically trying to silence me. It was so manipulative. It was so calculated,” she told Jayne, who agreed.

The lengthy text message appeared onscreen. In her message, Richards wrote that she was upset by hurtful things Kemsley said about her in confessional interviews and hinted that the reunion could damage their relationship even further.

“I don’t want to lose someone else in my life over a TV show,” Richards wrote. ‘They don’t even know we are going through a hard time so I don’t see the need in bringing it up [at the reunion]. …Relationships and YOU are more important to me than RHOBH. I don’t feel like ‘bringing it’ for the [reunion] at our expense

Kyle Richards Hinted That Things Still Aren’t Great Between Her & Dorit Kemsley

At the end of the RHOBH season 13 finale, “Soirees and Separations,” a caption stated that Richards and Kemsley hadn’t spoken since December 2023. Richards appeared on “Watch What Happens Live” on February 21 and said she did finally speak to Kemsley at the reunion taping in late January. “I was hurt by some things she had said. We have some things to work out,” she added.

The issues between Kemsley and Richards appeared to worsen after Richards’s separation from Umansky was announced last July. While answering fan questions on her Amazon Live, Richards said a lot of people asked about her friendship with Kemsley.

“We are fine,” she said at the time. “I love Dorit. I love [her husband] PK. Moe and PK love each other. Absolutely no issues there.”

READ NEXT: Kyle Richards & Mauricio Umansky’s Daughters Cry Over Their Split