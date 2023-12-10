Dorit Kemsley Speaks the Truth About Kyle Richards’ Friendship With Morgan Wade

Dorit Kemsley was put on the spot regarding her friendship with Kyle Richards.

During an appearance on “Watch What Happens Live” on December 6, 2023, the “Real Housewives of Beverly Hills” star was asked how Richards’ friendship with Morgan Wade affected her own friendship with her, and her answer was so candid that even host Andy Cohen appeared shocked by it.

Here’s what you need to know:

Dorit Kemsley Claimed Kyle Richards Distanced Herself From Her

Richards has been close friends with singer Morgan Wade for more than a year, after admittedly “stalking” her on Instagram after hearing her music. Since meeting in person, the two formed a close friendship and share interests such as working out and living an alcohol-free lifestyle.

After Cohen asked her if Richards’ relationship with Wade had affected her friendship with her RHOBH co-star, Kemsley did not hold back.

“Ugh, she’ll kill me, but I feel like the closer she got with Morgan the further she got from me,” Kemsley told a stunned Cohen. “But I don’t think I’m the only one [that feels that way],” she continued. “I’m sorry Kyle, I love you but that’s the truth, that’s how I feel.”

Fans reacted on social media. Some pointed out that Richards has a rotating list of best friends on the Bravo reality show. “Kyle’s had so many new besties on the show over the years,” one Instagram user wrote. “Kyle does that she moves from ‘friend’ to ‘friend’ ask LVP,” another agreed, referencing Richards’ former friend Lisa Vanderpump.

Others speculated that Richards is in a romantic relationship with Wade. “That’s what happens when a person gets a boyfriend or girlfriend. They see less of their friends. So that tells us everything,” a commenter wrote. Richards has stated she is just close friends with Wade.

And others simply felt that Richards didn’t have anything in common with her old friends anymore. “Kyle and Morgan don’t drink. Can Dorit not drink around Kyle and still hang out? It’s extremely difficult being around people that drink when you’re the sober one. She is new to not drinking and it may be more difficult for her than most realize,” one fan wrote.

“Kyle’s sober now and chooses to spend her time with sober people. I don’t see anything wrong with that. Especially with how her cast mates have reacted towards her not drinking. I wouldn’t want to be around them either if I was her,” another chimed in.

Others wondered why Kemsley felt the need to apologize to Richards for saying how she felt.

Dorit Kemsley Said She Wasn’t in the Know About Kyle Richards’ Separation

Kemsley also addressed Richards’ separation from Mauricio Umansky. On RHOBH, Kemsley appeared suspicious of Richards’ marriage when filming took place in early 2023. In one season 13 scene, she asked Richards, “What’s going on with you and Mo?”

In a confessional, Kemsley noted that she and her husband PK used to go to out dinner and on vacations with Richards and Umansky, but no more. “We haven’t seen Kyle and Mo as a couple in a very long time. Something has got to be up,” she speculated.

On WWHL, Kemsley told Cohen she didn’t know the seriousness of the couple’s problems until a story about their split was leaked to People magazine in July.

“You know, I learned with everyone else,” Kemsley said on WWHL. “And in fact when the People magazine article came out, that was when I was like ‘Wow they are really separating.’ I knew they were having trouble because obviously, you see in the season she kind of lets on. I didn’t know much before anyone else.”

There have also been rumors about Kemsley’s marriage. She told Cohen, “PK and I are good, thank God. But, you know, I always say because we had such a difficult year and a half, everything is a work in progress. …We’re good, we’re definitely …we’re not separating, we’re not divorcing, anything like that.”

