RHOBH Personality Thinks Timing of Dorit Kemsley’s Separation Announcement is ‘Odd’

“Real Housewives of Beverly Hills” alum Teddi Mellencamp is sharing her thoughts about her former castmate, Dorit Kemsley’s separation.

During the May 14 episode of her podcast, “Two Ts In A Pod,” co-hosted by “Real Housewives of Orange County” star Tamra Judge, Mellencamp noted that Dorit Kemsley and her estranged husband, Paul “PK” Kemsley announced they separated in early May 2024. She suggested she was suspicious about the timing of the announcement as rumors circulated that Dorit Kemsley, who wed her now-estranged husband in 2015, would not remain on the RHOBH cast for its upcoming 14th season.

“I do think that it’s odd timing after we saw tons and tons of press that Dorit was not going to be asked back. Or was going to be asked back in a limited capacity,” said Mellencamp.

Judge interjected that she believed the former couple were having issues in their marriage while filming RHOBH season 13 in 2023.

“You could see that they were struggling last year on the show. He was not so nice to her every time she spoke. And you could see there was tension there,” said Judge.

In a February 2024 episode of the “RHOBH After Show,” Dorit Kemsley stated that she and her now-estranged husband were having marital issues following her 2021 home invasion. The mother of two explained that she did not appreciate that “he wasn’t physically around” after the robbery. She clarified that she and PK Kemsley “were in a much better place.” The Beverly Beach designer also denied rumors that she and her now-estranged husband were separating.

“The rumors are false. PK and I — we have had our struggles and we’ve worked through them,” said Dorit Kemsley.

Dorit Kemsley Uploaded an Instagram Post to Announce Her Separation

Dorit Kemsley and PK Kemsley let their fans know about their separation in a joint statement.

In the May 9 statement, uploaded on their Instagram accounts, the former couple stated that they “have had [their] struggles over the last few years.” They explained that they decided to “continue to work through them as two people who love each other.” The RHOBH personalities also noted that they “share two amazing children,” Phoenix and Jagger. The Kemsleys explained they have chosen to separate to continue to stay on good terms with each other.

In addition, they thanked their fans while they attempted to navigate their separation.

Former RHOBH Star Lisa Vanderpump Discussed Dorit Kemsley’s Breakup

During the May 14 episode of “Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen,” former RHOBH star Lisa Vanderpump shared her thoughts about the Kemsleys’ break up. Vanderpump stated she was not surprised that Dorit Kemsley had separated from the father of her children.

“I haven’t watched the show, contrary to what many of the cast members say. But I do have a mutual friend. Well, a few mutual friends, actually, with PK. And I kind of heard from the hotel that he was staying at for many months, that they’ve been separated for quite a long time. On and off, backwards and forwards,” said Vanderpump.

Vanderpump also shared that she was saddened by the news of Dorit Kemsley’s separation.

“They’ve got children involved,” said Vanderpump. “And I hope they work it out. I really do.”

The upcoming 14th season of RHOBH does not yet have a release date.