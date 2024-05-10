Dorit & PK Kemsley Split Announcement Offers Clue to RHOBH Season 14 Filming Status

Fans of “Real Housewives of Beverly Hills” are questioning the timing of Dorit and PK Kemsley’s split announcement.

On May 9, 2024, the Bravo couple posted a joint statement on Instagram to confirm that they have separated after nine years of marriage. In the statement, the Kemsleys shared that amid “a lot of speculation” about their marriage, they have “made the mutual and difficult decision to take some time apart” to reevaluate their relationship.

Rumors have been circulating about Dorit and PK Kemsley’s marriage for a while now. But some fans think the separation announcement also serves as a clue that filming for RHOBH season 14 has officially started.

Here’s what you need to know:

Dorit Kemsley Was Reportedly Given an Ultimatum Regarding Her RHOBH Status

On the 13th season of RHOBH, viewers saw the Kemsleys discuss their marital issues, some of which stemmed from the post-traumatic stress disorder Dorit has been suffering from ever since she faced armed robbers at the couple’s Encino, California home. Dorit complained that her husband continued to focus on work and made frequent business trips to London while she was struggling.

For months, there have been rumors that PK Kemsley has been living apart from his wife and staying at the Beverly Hills Hotel.

In October 2023, the couple released a statement to debunk split rumors. Around that same time, Dorit told Page Six’s “Virtual Reali-Tea” podcast, “Not having my partner there [after the home invasion] made life very difficult and it obviously caused some problems. But we ultimately — thank goodness — never separated. We had our challenges and we continued to work through them and get better and better and stronger.”

But many people still were not buying it. In April 2024, a source told The Daily Mail that Dorit was told she must divulge the full story “about her relationship with her husband PK Kemsley if she wants to keep her status” on RHOBH for season 14. Dorit has been a main cast member on the Bravo reality show since season 6 in 2015.

The Daily Mail insider alleged that Dorit was told by producers that if she refused to come clean about her marital status, she would be demoted to a “friend” status on RHOBH season 14.

Rumors Are Rampant That RHOBH Season 14 Began Filming Just as Dorit & PK Made Their Announcement

The long-awaited separation confirmation came on the same day that filming for RHOBH season 14 reportedly picked back up.

On May 9, reality TV expert David Yontef spoke on his “Behind the Velvet Rope” podcast to tease that he heard from multiple sources that “the new season of RHOBH is starting to film” this week.

And according to TV Deets, Bravo host and producer Andy Cohen told fans during a May 8 appearance at Sixth & I in Washington D.C. that RHOBH had just started filming for season 14.

Many fans noted that Dorit and PK Kemsley’s statement directly coincides with the RHOBH filming schedule. Some think the separation news was shared now so Dorit could keep her full status on the show.

“So it was true Andy said if you keep hiding it he’ll cut you down to a friend and not a housewife 😮,” one viewer wrote in the comment section of Kemsley’s announcement.

“Dorit said I will not be friend of!” another agreed. “She needs her job more now than ever,” added another.

“She had to get back on and conveniently filming started this week!” another RHOBH viewer wrote.

Others compared the situation to Kyle Richards’ split from Mauricio Umansky. Filming for season 13 resumed when the two announced their separation last summer.

“Interesting how Kyle announced her split at the end of filming two seasons ago, and Dorit announces her split at the beginning of filming this season,” one fan wrote on Instagram.

