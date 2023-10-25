RHOBH Fans Speculate on Dorit & PK Kemsley’s Marriage

“Real Housewives of Beverly Hills” fans think another marriage is on the rocks based on the show’s season 13 trailer and a rumor that is floating around.

The RHOBH trailer heavily focused on the marital issues between Kyle Richards and Mauricio Umansky, but there was also trouble brewing for Dorit and PK Kemsley in the three-minute clip.

And ahead of the premiere, a blind item teased: “This west coast housewife and her husband are DONE. They are deciding whether to announce now or after the season ends. Too many hints on air and it’s impossible to hide anymore. NOT who you think at all.”

Here’s why fans think the rumor is about the Kemsleys – and what they’ve said about their marriage in the past.

Fans Have Noticed Changes in Dorit & PK’s Interactions

Dorit and Paul “PK” Kemsley married on March 7, 2015. They share two kids, Jagger and Phoenix. In honor of their eighth wedding anniversary in March 2023, Dorit shared rare photos from her wedding, which was held at the famous Rainbow Room at the top of Rockefeller Center in New York City.

But nearly eight months later, the state of the Kemsley marriage is being questioned.

According to BravoTV.com, a press release about the 13th season of the show teases that the Kemsleys will “attempt to work their way back from an issue that almost cost them their marriage.”

And in the trailer, there does appear to be trouble in paradise as the two are seen having a tense discussion about the robbery at their home. In 2021, Dorit was robbed at gunpoint while her two children slept. PK was in London at the time of the home invasion.

“You don’t understand the severity of the PTSD,” Dorit says of the robbery in the RHOBH season 13 trailer. PK responds with, “There are elements I understand. There are also elements I consider more obnoxious.”

After the “west coast housewife” blind item surfaced online, fans began speculating that it could be about Dorit and PK.

“So neither dorit or pk have posted with one another since July 🥴 #RHOBH and y’all know how they always used to post photos of them non stop,” one commenter wrote on the X app.

“I think it’s them,” another wrote before referencing the couple’s PTSD conversation. “I can’t imagine being married to such an unsupportive partner. Let’s not forget he wasn’t going to tell her about his DUI. He also hijacked her bikini brand #BeverlyBeach and changed the name of it.”

Another fan claimed to have knowledge that “PK is already out of the house.”

Erika Jayne Previously Talked About the Kemsley Marriage

While speculating that the Kemsleys could be the mystery couple in the blind item, one viewer teased, “Once you see the second episode of #rhobh season 13 you’ll understand why that blind item about Dorit and PK is most likely the truth.”

A synopsis for the November 1, 2023 episode, titled “An Unwise Surprise,” teases: “Erika apologizes for spilling tea about Dorit’s marriage, but PK’s glitzy anniversary surprise may land him in hot water with his wife.”

In 2022, co-star Erika Jayne started buzz about Dorit and PK’s marriage at BravoCon. During a “Watch What Happens Live” segment, the “Pretty Mess” singer was asked to name the Bravolebrity relationship she thought was “headed to Splitsville next.”

“On my cast?” she asked. “I don’t want to answer this question because I feel bad. I think it’s Dorit and PK. You know I have nothing to lose these days.” She added.

In October 2022, Dorit responded to Erika’s remarks about her marriage. “Misery loves company. What else can [I] say 🤷🏼‍♀️. Our friends, those that truly know us, know what we have and who we are,” she wrote, per Us Weekly.

Erika Jayne later said she felt “bad” for what she said about her co-star’s marriage.

“It bothers me very much, she said on the “Two Ts in a Pod” podcast in August 2023. “You know why? Because I didn’t know they were having problems. I was being in the moment and if you look back, you hear me say, ‘I don’t want to answer his question.'”

Erika went on to say, “I knew she took it bad and I texted her and there was no response.”

“I didn’t know. But then she told me,” Erika added. “And Dorit also reveals some other things that happened to her post-home evasion that are pretty heavy. And I understand [now]. Had I known that, I would’ve never f****** said it. … It comes out that Kyle and Mauricio were struggling, Dorit and PK were [also] struggling in their marriage.”

