Emily Simpson Gives Advice to Ariana Madix & Tom Sandoval About Their Living Situation

“Real Housewives of Orange County” star Emily Simpson is giving advice to “Vanderpump Rules” personalities Ariana Madix and Tom Sandoval.

On the January 31 episode of her podcast, “Popping Off,” alongside her co-host “Real Housewives of Beverly Hills” alum Teddi Mellencamp, Simpson stated that she did not understand Madix and Sandoval’s decision to cohabitate in their shared Valley Village home. She referenced that in “Vanderpump Rules” season 11, episode 1, Madix stated that she would not allow Sandoval to buy her out of the house. As fans are aware, Madix broke up with Sandoval in March 2023 after she discovered he and former “Vanderpump Rules” star Rachel “Raquel” Leviss were romantically involved.

Simpson advised the former couple to “sell the house” to help them save time and money.

“They are wasting a lot of time on attornies. And they are spending a lot of money. I feel like this is an easy solution. Either sell the house, divide the equity, or [Sandoval] writes [Madix] a check,” said the lawyer.

Simpson also stated that she believed that Madix and Sandoval were being stubborn about the situation.

“They are both being ridiculous because they are both in a stalemate and they are both wasting time. They either could just agree to just find a real estate agent, get an appraisal, put it on the market, divide the assets. The house is worth more now. They bought it for 2.07, it’s worth like 3 now. So you are both going to walk away with a chunk of change,” said the RHOC star.

Tom Sandoval Spoke About Trying to Buy Ariana Madix Out of Their House

Sandoval discussed his desire to buy out Madix in a January 2024 interview on “Bachelor” personality, Nick Viall’s podcast, “The Viall Files.” He stated that he “gave her an offer of $3.1 million.”

“We bought our house for 2.05,” continued Sandoval.

He also stated that he believed his ex-girlfriend was “being petty” by not allowing him to buy her out of the house.

“She doesn’t want me to have the house. That’s it. I’ve offered her a million dollars over what we paid for it three years prior,” said Sandoval.

In addition, Sandoval stated that he was not being sued by Madix over their house.

The Los Angeles Times reported that “Madix filed suit against Sandoval in a Los Angeles County Superior Court” to ask “the court to approve a partition by sale, which means they would sell the property and give each owner a share of the proceeds.”

Ariana Madix Shared She Understood Why Tom Sandoval Has Not Moved Out of Their Home

Madix discussed living under the same roof as Sandoval in a January 2024 interview with Access Hollywood. She stated that she was not holding up the sale of their home. She stated, however, that she understands why Sandoval has not yet moved out of their house.

“Rent is very expensive in Los Angeles. And there’s a lot of people who’ve said ‘Why hasn’t Ariana move out,’” stated the Broadway star. “And at one point, I was able to find a living situation that I wasn’t paying. I did a job, so it worked out. But I know that I don’t have that kind of money. So I would assume that he also doesn’t have that kind of money for an expensive mortgage and then also the expensive rent here. So I mean, financially, these are things that I understand.”

New episodes of “Vanderpump Rules” air on Tuesdays on Bravo.