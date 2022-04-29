Erika Jayne Drops Clues About the Man In Her Life

Erika Jayne is back in the dating game – and she’s finally giving some details.

The “Real Housewives of Beverly Hills” star is in the middle of her divorce from former powerhouse attorney Tom Girardi — and the ongoing embezzlement lawsuits and other legal drama that have followed — but she’s also spending some time in the dating pool and has hooked up with at least one suitor.

In an April 2022 episode of the Two T’s in a Pod podcast, Erika was a guest alongside her RHOBH co-stars Kyle Richards and Lisa Rinna, and the conversation turned to who she is dating.

Erika Jayne Was Grilled About Her Dating Life

During the RHOBH season 11 reunion that was taped last fall, Erika shocked her co-stars and Bravo host Andy Cohen when she revealed that she wanted to find a man who is well-endowed so she could have some “hot sex,” according to Hollywood Life. She has now confirmed that at least part of that statement is happening now.

On the “Two T’s in a Pod” podcast, host Teddi Mellencamp bluntly asked Erika the burning question: “Are you currently having sex?”

“Yes, and it’s good,” the “Pretty Mess” singer replied.

Erika did not answer a follow-up question if she is sleeping with more than one person. Rinna chimed in to tell Mellencamp that Erika “won’t even tell” her who her mystery man is.

After Mellencamp asked Erika if her new beau is “old or young,” the 50-year-old “Chicago” alum replied, “Younger. Younger than me.”

Erika also shot down Richards’ question if her suitor is “the Oscar winner” or the guy who lives in her “condo complex.”

“We don’t need to know any names because we’re not gonna get…is he famous?” Richards asked, to which Erika replied, “No.”

Erika Jayne Previously Revealed the Type of Man She Will Never Date

Erika has been teasing her dating life for a while now, so her hookup with a younger man is not a huge shocker. In fact, she previously told People she is not interested in dating men who are older than her. Erika was married to Girardi, 82, for nearly 21 years before she filed for divorce from him in November 2020.

“I’m not doing the older thing anymore,” Erika told the outlet in February 2022. “I’m 50, so maybe somebody in my age range, but I’m not doing [it] anymore.”

She also dished that she was ready to have “fun” after her long marriage to a man three decades her senior, noting that she is drawn to “intelligent men” and men with “money.”

In October 2021, Erika told TMZ that the main thing she is looking for in a man is “intelligence,” and that looks are “on the lower scale” of importance. She also confirmed that while she is open to younger men, she has no interest in dating anyone under 25-years-old.

Erika Jayne has been teasing fans about her relationship status on social media in recent weeks. In mid-April she shared an Instagram post as she posed in a men’s white collared shirt and teased that the shirt belonged to her “boyfriend.”

