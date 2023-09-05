Erika Jayne Says Former Co-Star’s Behavior Toward Sutton Stracke ‘Was Ruthless’

“Real Housewives of Beverly Hills” personality Erika Jayne opened up about co-starring with Diana Jenkins, who left RHOBH following season 12. While recording the August 28 episode of “Two Ts In A Pod,” hosted by her former RHOBH co-star Teddi Mellencamp Arroyave and “Real Housewives of Orange County” personality Tamra Judge, Jayne mentioned she became close friends with Jenkins while filming the Bravo show’s 12th season.

The “Pretty Mess” singer seemed to acknowledge that Jenkins was not a fan favorite during her brief time on the show. She stated that she believed the 50-year-old did not accurately represent herself on RHOBH because English “is not her first language.” Arroyave chimed in she believed Jenkins’ wealth hindered her ability as a Bravo star as she was “not willing to give 100 percent.” Jayne replied that she disagreed with Arroyave and claimed that Jenkins’ heated interactions with Sutton Stracke were edited in RHOBH season 12 because of her level of intensity.

“They cut Diana back a bit because she laid into Sutton so hard that it was ruthless. I hope I’m not talking out of school, but I mean the Diana I know – I saw her lay some people out and I was like, ‘Godd****,’” said Jayne.

Diana Jenkins Welcomed Her Youngest Child in August 2023

During the August 28 “Two Ts In A Pod” episode, Jayne asserted that Jenkins “is a solid friend.” The “Pretty Mess” singer also noted that the mother of four welcomed her youngest child, Elodie Mae Book, in August 2023. As fans are aware, the 50-year-old was open about having a miscarriage in RHOBH season 12.

Jenkins posted images of her youngest daughter, whom she shares with her partner Asher Monroe, in an August 2023 Instagram post. Several RHOBH personalities flocked to the post’s comments section to congratulate the former Bravo star.

“She’s here!!!! Sending so much love!! 🤍🤍🤍,” wrote Jayne.

“OMG I am so happy for all of you!!!” commented Kyle Richards.

“So happy for all of you!!! Welcome to the world beautiful Elodie! Can’t wait to meet you! Sending lots of love to everyone! 💕💕💕,” shared former RHOBH star Lisa Rinna.

Meanwhile, Crystal Kung Minkoff commented, “She’s here!!! We love you Elodie!!!! ❤️❤️❤️❤️.” Dorit Kemsley also wrote, “So happy for all of you!!! Welcome to the world beautiful Elodie! Can’t wait to meet you! Sending lots of love to everyone! 💕💕💕.”

Erika Jayne & Sutton Stracke Commented on Lisa Rinna Not Returning to ‘The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills’ After Season 12

While recording the “Two Ts In A Pod” episode, Jayne noted that Rinna is not returning to RHOBH after season 12. The former Broadway performer shared she would like her close friend to rejoin the RHOBH cast. She stated, however, that she was able to adapt without Rinna in season 13.

“When you switch the cast, you have new people, you have new blood, it’s a new day, and yes, you see a different side, and it’s not a retracted side, several things changed … You have to make friends and you have to make connections,” said Jayne.

Stracke also shared her thoughts about Rinna leaving the Bravo franchise after 8 years in an August 2023 interview with Us Weekly. The Georgia native stated that while she had issues with Rinna during the production of RHOBH season 12, she believed the “Melrose Place” actress was a wonderful cast member. Stracke suggested, however, that she did not believe that Rinna’s presence was necessary for season 13.

“We forgot about her a little bit because we had so much to do, we were busy. All of us had busy lives and interesting things going on. And you know, we got to travel to Europe this season,” said Stracke.