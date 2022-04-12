Erika Jayne Blasted for ‘Fake’ ‘Performance’

Erika Jayne has been a controversial figure on “The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills” for many seasons now and one thing that fans have been bringing up that they don’t like about the singer and TV personality is her accent.

Jayne was born in the south in Atlanta, Georgia, but fans have noticed that her Southern accent is sometimes stronger than others. At the age of 18, she moved to New York City and then eventually moved across the country to Los Angeles to pursue a career in the entertainment industry.

Fans have wondered about Jayne’s accent before but the question was raised again recently on social media as many people attempted to pinpoint what her accent reminded them of.

Follow the Heavy on Bravolebrities Facebook page for the latest breaking news, rumors and content!

Many Fans Took to Reddit to Say They Thought That Jayne’s Accent Seemed Stronger or Different Sometimes

The conversation about Jayne’s accent was reignited following the release of the season 12 RHOBH trailer. Someone started a thread on Reddit on April 8 and wrote in part, “Does anyone else notice that she, a woman born and raised in Georgia, routinely slips into a strong NY Italian accent? Like pretending she’s a mobster or something.”

Many people replied to the post, with one commenting, “Erika’s fake accent is a weird hybrid of Madame Leota from the Haunted Mansion ride and Mae West.” Someone else said, “She’s always talking like she’s trying to be a meme.” Another person replied, “I feel like every season her voice changes.”

One Redditor wrote, “She talks in that old Transatlantic accent that actors and announcers used in like, the 50s. It does makes her sound like an old timey gangster.” Someone agreed, “it feels like a bad impression of a NY mobster.” Another wrote, “She sounds like a 1920s gangster to me.”

Some people commented that it wasn’t so much Jayne’s accent but more her tone and pitch that changed. “Rewatching her first season was really shocking because she did the ‘sexy baby voice’ the whole time and now she seems to be trying to pitch her voice as low as possible,” one person wrote. Another agreed, “I think she’s going for a Mae West (like other commenters have pointed out) and a Katharine Hepburn transatlantic accent…She has her sweet baby Girardi voice, her bellowing attack voice, and her transatlantic talkie voice.”

Other people took to the comments and sought to explain why Jayne’s accent might sound inconsistent. One said, “This happens with A LOT of people from the South. They have to lose it to fit in and some adopt these odd hybrids.” Another said, “I hear southern accents, but you can definitely end up with a blend of accents after living in certain places long enough.”

One commenter wrote, “Her southern accent seems to come out more when she’s talking to Sutton [Stracke], who has a southern accent and is from the same region as Erika.”

The RHOBH Trailer Hinted at a Lot of Drama Involving Jayne in Season 12

It looks like Jayne will be at the center of a lot of drama in the upcoming season of “The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills” if the trailer is any indication. The season 12 preview hints that the singer’s drinking might be an issue as her friend Lisa Rinna is seen telling her she’s drinking too much and taking prescription medications.

Another major confrontation takes place between the cast members as Jayne yells at Crystal Kung-Minkoff about the victims of her ex-husband Tom Girardi’s fraud and embezzlement lawsuits. “You want to be on the side of the victims because you think that’s cool,” Erika states. “What I’m telling you… I don’t give a f*** about anybody else but me!” she yells as her co-stars appear stunned.

In another scene, Garcelle Beauvais tells Jayne, “I don’t have to make you look bad, you can do that on your own.”

READ NEXT: Former Reality Star Blasted as ‘Disgusting’ After Bravo Appearance