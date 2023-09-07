Erika Jayne Thinks 2 of Her Castmates ‘Pander’ to Fans on Social Media

“Real Housewives of Beverly Hills” star Erika Jayne suggested she believed her castmates Garcelle Beauvais and Sutton Stracke are not always authentic in their opinions. While recording the August 28 episode of the “Two Ts In A Pod” podcast, hosted by former RHOBH personality Teddi Mellencamp Arroyave and “Real Housewives of Orange County” star Tamra Judge, Jayne was asked if she believed “that the two people [on RHOBH] that pander to Twitter the most are Sutton and Garcelle.” The “Pretty Mess” singer responded that she did believe that was the case.

“I do feel that way, I felt that way in the past. And I hope it changes. I feel like, you know, they get a lot of fan love,” said the reality television personality.

Jayne then stated she “would like to see [Beauvais and Stracke] have their own individual voices” in future seasons of RHOBH.

Earlier in the “Two Ts In A Pod” interview, Jayne referenced that several of her RHOBH co-stars, including Stracke and Beauvais, criticized her for issues surrounding her estranged husband, disbarred lawyer Tom Girardi’s embezzlement scandal. She also stated that she believed they confronted her about the situation because they were “try[ing] to read the audience, and read social media.” She explained that she thinks friends should be supportive, even in difficult circumstances.

“If I like you, I’m going to f***** say, ‘You know what? I know this woman and I like her and she’s been good to me. And I don’t care,’” said Jayne.

She clarified that she does not “need anyone to hold [her] hand.”

“I just need someone to listen,” asserted Jayne.

Sutton Stracke Discussed Her Relationship With Erika Jayne

Stracke spoke about her relationship with Jayne in a July 2023 interview with Us Weekly. She stated that despite their ongoing issues, she likes her castmate.

“Erika and I have always had this very strange bond that we can’t explain. And it’s kind of a love-hate relationship. Because at the end of the day, I like her. We fight but then I like her,” said Sutton.

The Georgia native also teased that fans can expect less fighting between Jayne and Stracke in the upcoming season of RHOBH, which will likely premiere at the end of 2023.

“This season, we did not really fight that much,” shared Stracke.

She explained that she noticed a difference in Jayne’s demeanor while filming RHOBH season 13.

“I think that things have calmed down in real life, so it’s nice to see this person, she’s more like the person that I first met,” stated Stracke.

Sutton Stracke Stated That She Has a Genuine Friendship With Garcelle Beauvais

Since Stracke and Beauvais joined RHOBH during the show’s 10th season, fans have watched the co-stars become close friends. However, former Bravo producer Carlos King stated that he did not believe their friendship was genuine during a May 2022 episode of “Two Ts In A Pod.” Stracke addressed King’s comments in an August 2023 interview with Hollywood Life.

“I think that’s the most — I don’t know who he is, so I don’t know. But I do know that I have a very real friendship with Garcelle. We text, we call, we visit — we’re going on vacation together this summer. We’re really best friends and I love her so much and we love our families together and everything, so say what you want,” said Stracke.