Garcelle Beauvais Hints She May Be Done with ‘RHOBH’

Garcelle Beauvais is weighing her options when it comes to returning to ”The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills” next season.

In an interview with Entertainment Tonight, the sophomore Housewives star admitted that her return to the Bravo reality show is not set in stone after a tumultuous season 11.

“I’m on the fence,” Beauvais told the outlet. “You are like truth serum!”

Fans know that Beauvais was involved in some sticky storylines and butted heads with co-star Erika Jayne multiple times. Things also got heated at the “RHOBH” reunion.

“There’s a lot of different emotions,” Beauvais told ET of the 10-hour taping.

Beauvais’ new tease that she’s “on the fence” about returning to the Bravo reality show comes a few weeks after she told Radar Online she planned to return to the cast for season 12.

“That’s the plan. The plan is to go back, so… YES!” she said in early September 2021.

Beauvais Explained Some of Her ‘RHOBH’ Storylines

Fans saw a new side of Beauvais during her second season as a Housewife. On the penultimate episode of season 11, she spearheaded a “never have I ever” game and pointedly asked her co-stars if any of them have ever stolen anything. The question rubbed Erika Jayne — who is embroiled in her estranged ex-husband’s ongoing embezzlement lawsuits — the wrong way.

Beauvais told ET that her shady game question was her own idea and that “RHOBH” producers had no involvement.

“The producers had nothing to do with that,” she said. “We sat down — you have to remember, we’re liquored up most of the time, right So all kinds of stuff happens. But that was truly like, ‘Let’s play a game!’ And I’m never the one to say, ‘Let’s play a game.'”

While Erika Jayne didn’t like her question, Beauvais has been surprised by some of her co-stars’ answers all season long.

“What surprised me most this season was two things: that Erika was so open to talk,” Beauvais previously told Today. “And the other thing is how quickly the other girls rallied around her and didn’t even question … like they questioned Denise (Richards).”

Beauvais Has a Wish List for the ‘RHOBH’ cast

If Beauvais does turn in her “RHOBH” diamond, she already has some ideas of who would be a good fit for the Bravo reality show’s open slot. She has been vocal about the fact that she would “love” to see her friend Denise Richards make a return to “RHOBH,” but admitted to ET that she hasn’t ” heard anything.”

She also told The Daily Mail that Kris Jenner would make a great addition to the show and that it could be time for OG queen bee Lisa Vanderpump to reclaim her diamond.

“’I know the fans would love to see Lisa,” Beauvais said. “I don’t know her but I think she’d bring the show some new energy,’ she added.

Beauvais also pitched the idea of bringing in a “house husband” as a main cast member.

“Not just a husband who is in the background, but a hands-on one,” she said before teasing, “Brad Pitt?”

