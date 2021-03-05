Garcelle Beauvais Teases Upcoming RHOBH Season

It looks like viewers are in for a drama-filled season of The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills.

During a recent interview with Entertainment Tonight, Garcelle Beauvais spilled the tea on the upcoming season of The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills. “This season was really interesting,” Beauvais revealed. “We have two new friends. We have a new housewife [Crystal Kung Minkoff] and we have a new friend, Kathy Hilton, and it was really interesting to have new dynamics and not be the new girl. But at the same time, there’s a lot going on obviously with Erika [Jayne] and just a lot of things going on.”

Beauvais also hinted that she may be the one at the center of all the drama. “I’m going to therapy, let me tell you now,” Beauvais joked. “But that’s what the show’s about. If it’s a kumbaya moment, nobody wants to watch that, so you kind of want to see a little bit of drama and there definitely is some.”

The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills is expected to make a return to Bravo this spring. The cast will feature new members Minkoff and Hilton, and former star Teddi Mellencamp will not be returning.

Garcelle Beauvais Shared More About This Season’s Cast on ‘Watch What Happens Live’

Garcelle Beauvais Shares RHOBH Superlative Spoilers | WWHLGarcelle Beauvais tells Andy Cohen superlative spoilers including who is the biggest pot stirrer and who cries the most during the upcoming season of “The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills.” ►► Subscribe To WWHL: bravo.ly/WWHLSub ►► Watch Full Episodes: bravo.app.link/WatchWhatHappensLive-YT Watch WWHL Sun-Thu 11/10c: WWHL Website: bravotv.com/watch-what-happens-live Follow WWHL: twitter.com/BravoWWHL Like WWHL: facebook.com/WatchWhatHappensLive/ WWHL Tumblr:… 2021-03-05T03:30:02Z

During a March 4 appearance on Watch What Happens Live, Beauvais shared even more about the upcoming season, as she played the game “spoiler superlatives.” While playing, Beauvais shared that she was the most annoyed with Dorit Kemsley during filming, and that Lisa Rinna was the biggest pot-stirrer this season. The star also added that Kyle Richards is the sloppiest drunk, and that Kemsley served the best looks.

Beauvais also seemed to have a lot to say about her friend, Sutton Stracke. Beauvais revealed that during this season, Stracke is the most self-absorbed, cries the most, and is the most inquisitive about Erika Jayne’s divorce.

The Upcoming Season of ‘The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills’ Will Focus on Their Personal Lives

It seems like the upcoming season of The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills will focus on some of the ladies’ personal lives, especially due to Erika Jayne’s impending divorce from Tom Girardi and their legal troubles. In December 2020, a source revealed to Us Weekly, “Erika will address her divorce on the upcoming season of The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills. Legally, there is only so much she is allowed to say, but she has been advised on what she can put out there. Viewers will also finally hear the other Housewives’ thoughts on Erika and Tom’s divorce.”

The source continued, telling the publication, “She’s going to tell her story and she’s not going to hold back. In the past when they filmed, Erika protected Tom at all costs, but this time around is going to be different.” The source also added that out of all the ladies, “[Lisa] Rinna has been her biggest support among the cast.”

