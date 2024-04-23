Garcelle Beauvais Dishes on Text Exchange With Crystal Kung Minkoff About Her RHOBH Exit

“Real Housewives of Beverly Hills” star Garcelle Beauvais shared her thoughts about her former castmate Crystal Kung Minkoff leaving the Bravo series.

In an April 17 Instagram post, Minkoff revealed she will not appear in RHOBH season 14. Reality Blurb reported that Beauvais discussed Minkoff’s departure from RHOBH during an April 20 interview with Access Hollywood. The “Spider-Man: Homecoming” actress stated she was upset about the situation. Beauvais also shared she messaged Minkoff when she first heard rumblings that she would not film for RHOBH season 14.

“I was shocked by the news. And somebody sent me the post. And I forwarded it [Minkoff] and I said, ‘Tell me this is not true.’ And then she goes, ‘I was going to call you.’ And I go, ‘What are you trying to say?'” said the actress as she mimed texting on her phone.

Beauvais said that Minkoff then called her to confirm her departure from RHOBH.

Beauvais also stated that she believed the 41-year-old made an impact while filming RHOBH season 13, which premiered in October 2023.

“I’m bummed. Because I feel like she was just getting her voice. I’m really disappointed,” said the mother of three.

The 57-year-old also stated she believed leaving RHOBH is “bittersweet” for Minkoff. In addition, she suggested she would have kept Minkoff on RHOBH if she made casting decisions for the series.

“It’s a tough show, as you know. And you know, Bravo makes their decision. I have nothing to do with casting,” continued Beauvais.

Garcelle Beauvais Addressed Annemarie Wiley’s RHOBH Exit

While speaking to Access Hollywood, Beauvais acknowledged that RHOBH season 13 star Annemarie Wiley was fired from the series. When prompted to comment on Wiley’s negative remarks about her on social media, Beauvais suggested she was not bothered by her former co-star’s behavior.

“My life is so full. I have amazing things going on. I don’t have time to be petty on social media,” continued Beauvais.

Kyle Richards Discussed Annemarie Wiley Leaving RHOBH in an April 2024 Interview

Kyle Richards discussed Wiley’s RHOBH departure in an April 2024 interview with Entertainment Tonight. She stated that she empathized with the 40-year-old.

“I always feel bad when a Housewife comes into the show and doesn’t have the best experience, and unfortunately, you know, this happens sometimes,” said the RHOBH star.

The 55-year-old then gave her former RHOBH co-star well-wishes.

“But she’s a great girl and she’s got a great family. And I wish her the best,” stated the “Halloween Ends” star.

Kyle Richards Discussed Crystal Kung Minkoff Leaving RHOBH in April 2024

Richards also discussed Minkoff leaving RHOBH in an April 2024 Amazon Live. She stated that she was “sad” to see the mother of three go. The “Halloween” actress clarified that she believed Minkoff would be just fine without RHOBH.

“Life is great without reality television, too. It’s not like, ‘Oh my god, poor Crystal.’ She has a great family. And there’s a lot of say for not doing [RHOBH]. You know, She’s going to be great,” said Richards.

The 14th season of RHOBH is not yet in production.