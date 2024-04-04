Annemarie Wiley Says RHOBH Star Is ‘a Very Different Person’ Off-Camera

“Real Housewives of Beverly Hills” alum Annemarie Wiley is sharing her thoughts about her former castmate, Crystal Kung Minkoff.

On the April 2 episode of former Bravo producer Carlos King’s podcast, “Reality with The King,” Wiley referenced that her contract for RHOBH was not renewed after the show’s 13th season. She also noted that she had issues with Minkoff throughout season 13. As fans are aware, Wiley stated that Minkoff called her castmates “uneducated” in season 13. Minkoff denied the claim.

While speaking to King, Wiley stated that she was truthful when she made the claim about Minkoff.

“Who makes that up? I already said, I don’t lie. You know, I made a lot of mistakes doing this show, but one thing I don’t do — I don’t lie. Why would I make that up?” said the mother of three.

Wiley also stated that Minkoff “made up” that she labeled herself an anesthesiologist instead of her job title, nurse anesthesiologist. The 41-year-old said she believed Minkoff lied about her on camera to secure her role as an RHOBH star.

“She knew that her time was getting cut short. She needed to really bring it. You know, who better to go at than the newbie,” said Wiley.

She went on to say that Minkoff “was a very different person off-camera versus on-camera.” Wiley also stated that she privately confronted Minkoff for her comments about her career when cameras were not rolling.

“I’m like, ‘Crystal what are you doing? This is my career. Like, this isn’t funny,'” said the nurse anesthesiologist. “She was like, ‘No, no, no. This is fine. [Former RHOBH star] Lisa Rinna used to make up stuff all the time. It’s totally fine. I’m just so happy because now I have a storyline. I have my drama for the year. And I’ll get to come back next year.'”

Sutton Stracke Commented on Annemarie Wiley’s Exit

As fans are aware, Wiley and Stracke were at odds throughout RHOBH season 13. While filming season 13, Wiley expressed skepticism about Stracke’s narrow esophagus.

Stracke discussed Wiley’s departure from the series in a March 29 interview on Jeff Lewis’ radio show, “Jeff Lewis Live.”

“I got to say I feel a little bad for her,” said Stracke.

The Georgia native clarified that she does not “care” about Wiley’s RHOBH exit.

Sutton Stracke Has Mended Her Relationship With Kyle Richards

Wiley is not the only RHOBH star that Stracke had issues with during RHOBH season 13. Kyle Richards has stated she was unhappy with Stracke for questioning her relationship with her estranged husband, Mauricio Umansky. However, in a February 2024 Amazon Live, Richards shared that she mended her friendship with Stracke. She said she, Stracke, and her sister, Kathy Hilton, had dinner together.

“We actually had dinner last night. It was nice to try to get past everything that happened this last year,” said the reality television star. “And I don’t like to hold on to any bad feelings or any negativity. So that did feel good to see her. And then my sister Kathy joined us, which was nice. And yes, Kathy had us laughing. It was funny.”

The upcoming 14th season of RHOBH has not yet started production.