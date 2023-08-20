Gina Kirschenheiter Reacts to Heather Dubrow Saying She Doesn’t Owe Her an Apology

“Real Housewives of Orange County” star Gina Kirschenheiter discussed her relationship with her castmate Heather Dubrow in the August 15 episode of “Two Ts In A Pod,” hosted by her co-star Tamra Judge and former “Real Housewives of Beverly Hills” personality Teddi Mellencamp Arroyave. While recording the podcast episode, Arroyave noted that Dubrow shared she does not believe she owes Kirschenheiter apology “for minimizing her newfound real estate career by saying that [her] college freshman son was getting in the same field” on the August 9 episode of “Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen.”

Kirschenheiter responded that she is “not asking Heather to apologize for bringing up her son,” Nicholas “Nicky” Dubrow, when they had a conversation about her obtaining a real estate license in RHOC season 17, episode 1. The New York native also stated that Dubrow “did apologize and recognize the fact that” she made comparisons between Kirschenheiter and her 18-year-old son, in terms of their career paths.

“When you are starting something out and then you are bringing it up on the show, and you are trying to drive this career, which I really genuinely am, then for your friend and castmate, and somebody who knows how this goes, to compare that and be like, ‘Oh! My 18-year-old kid is also doing that,’ you know, it was a little bit – and you guys also know what you saw on the show, yeah that was an isolated instance, but she brought it up, like, several times,” stated Kirschenheiter.

Kirschenheiter also stated Dubrow said her son would be able to assist her with her career as a real estate agent.

“She also did this thing where she was like, ‘Oh if you need his help’ — and she was like, ‘So cute!’ And I’m like, ‘What are you doing Heather?’” said the mother of three.

The 39-year-old clarified she is fond of Dubrow and her son. She also noted that she does not believe the “Dubrow Diet” author intended to insult her.

“Listen, I genuinely do love Heather, like, I genuinely do really care about Heather, and I really do love Nicky, and he really is a rock star kid, so if I’m going to be compared to a kid, he’s not a bad one, but you know, I’m a grown woman and I’m trying to take care of my kids, I could have done without that,” said the RHOC star.

Heather Dubrow Reacted to Gina Kirschenheiter Speaking About Her Text Messages

During a July 2023 appearance on Nick Viall’s podcast, “The Viall Files,” Kirschenheiter shared that Dubrow texted her after she watched the premiere episode of RHOC season 17. According to Kirschenheiter, Dubrow texted that she was unhappy with what Kirschenheiter said about her during RHOC season 17, episode 1. The 39-year-old clarified that Dubrow later apologized to her after she watched more episodes of the show’s 17th season.

While speaking to Access Hollywood’s “Housewives Nightcap” in August 2023, Dubrow suggested she did not appreciate her castmate’s decision to talk about her text messages.

“I wouldn’t have told everyone that we had texted about that. I’m not sure why everything needs to go out there,” said the “Jenny” actress.

She asserted, however, that she is “not mad” about the situation.

“It wasn’t so private or so salacious. I just felt like, okay,” said the 54-year-old.

Heather Dubrow Shared She Had a Difficult Time Filming ‘Real Housewives of Orange County’ Season 17

During an August 2023 interview with E! News, Dubrow, who rejoined RHOC after a five-year absence for season 16, shared she had a difficult time filming the show’s 17th season. She suggested she is unsure if her actions justified her castmates’ reactions toward her.

“You have that moment where you watch it back you go, ‘Was it me, did I not say that right? Did I not do that correctly? Or are you just coming after me for no reason?’” said Dubrow. “Because I do believe none of us are perfect, and when you like someone and they are your friend, you forgive them, their foibles, their idiosyncrasies, you know, all the little things, and when you don’t like someone, or you want to be irritated by someone, you can lean in.”